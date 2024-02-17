Disney may have already found its new Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 — 2003) has amassed a massive following since it turned to dust over 20 years ago. Now, despite several attempts at resurrection over the years, Disney and 20th Century Studios may finally be about to bring it back to life for a new generation.

Recently, the world-famous country singer Dolly Parton, who was an uncredited producer on the series, revealed that there are talks of a Buffy revival of some kind. But whether it’s a reboot or continuation, Disney and Fox may finally be on the hunt for a new Slayer.

But Disney needn’t look any further than its own Iman Vellani. The 21-year-old American actress has quickly made a name for herself as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney+ series Ms. Marvel (2022) and The Marvels (2023).

Vellani’s New Jersey teen, who suddenly finds herself with great powers (and great responsibility), is funny, compassionate, enthusiastic, energetic, and skilled at fighting. Sound familiar? But should the actress play Buffy Summers or a new Slayer altogether?

When it comes to Buffy, there’s no reason to rinse, wash, and repeat, especially with the OG Vampire Slayer. We’ve already seen the bubblegum-popping cheerleader Buffy Summers rise as the Chosen One — now it’s time to see a different character dust off the wooden stake.

So, Vellani should play a new Slayer, perhaps one who “fangirls” over the “legendary Buffy Summers” in the same way Kamala Khan does over Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), preferably in the same universe as the original Buffy series.

Buffy lead Sarah Michelle Gellar, who would not wish to return for a new series, has also said that there’s no reason to reboot Buffy, adding that the Season 7 finale left the doors open for a new hero to take up the mantle, with new several Slayers emerging everywhere.

This storyline was continued in the Dark Horse Comics (1998 — 2018), the BOOM! Studios (2018 — ongoing) comics, and many Buffy novels, including the more recent In Every Generation (2022), all of which take place in the original Buffyverse/Slayerverse timeline.

The most recent adaptation, the audiobook Slayers: A Buffyverse Story (2023) that reunites several Buffy cast members and their respective characters, proves that a reboot and a continuation aren’t mutually exclusive, as the story is set in an “alternate timeline.”

As such, a Buffy “reboot” wouldn’t need to abandon the continuity established in the original series. With multiverses continuing to prove popular in Hollywood, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot could easily wipe the, ahem, “stake” clean without truly wiping it clean.

This would at least unburden the new series from the original and its spinoff Angel (1999 — 2004), allowing it to start over with the introduction of vampires, demons, Slayers, the mythology, and so on, thus allowing it to feel “fresh” enough for a new generation of fans.

And, of course, Vellani is no stranger to living in a universe where parallel dimensions and alternate realities are the norm.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Marvels are now streaming on Disney+.

