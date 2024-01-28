‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Gets Promising Update

There have been talks of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 — 2003) being resurrected for a new generation since the hit show had a wooden stake driven through its heart 20 years ago. But while there have been many attempts, none have ever seen the light of day.

That’s not to say Buffy the Vampire Slayer hasn’t continued in other forms. A long-running comic book series has given diehard fans something to sink their teeth into, and, in 2022, we got a sequel-of-sorts with Kendare Blake’s YA novel In Every Generation (2022).

Last year, several actors from the original series reunited for the Audible audiobook Slayers: A Buffyverse Story (2023), which takes place ten years after Season 7, in an alternate timeline where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) doesn’t exist.

However, on television, the franchise continues to gather dust — or at least that’s what we thought. Though it might sound strange, the world-famous country music icon Dolly Parton has now revealed that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot might finally be in the works.

Yes, you read that right.

It’s hardly common knowledge that Parton, 78, was an uncredited producer on the cult-classic television series, along with its spinoff Angel (1999 — 2004), through her production company, Sandollar Productions, which teamed with Joss Whedon’s Mutant Enemy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television on the two shows. But it’s true.

“They’re still working on that [a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot],” Parton recently told Business Insider, adding, “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

It sounds like 20th Century Fox Studios are thinking of ways to bring the show back as opposed to an actual project being in development, but these are still promising words from the legendary singer-songwriter, who you wouldn’t associate with the drama-horror series.

During the interview, Parton admitted that she didn’t visit the set of Buffy that often, saying, “A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there. I have to give more people more credit on Buffy the Vampire Slayer than me. A lot of people did so much sweat on that. That little show did great.”

In recent years, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was mired in controversy after several actors from the show (and beyond) accused Joss Whedon of creating a toxic working environment.

Buffy Summers actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, has publicly distanced herself from Whedon, and, in separate conversations, has revealed she has no interest in reprising her role as Buffy but says that the show ended “perfectly for someone else to have the power.”

No other information about the potential reboot was given, but a property like Buffy the Vampire Slayer can only stay dead and buried for so long.

In the meantime, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story should be enough to satiate your appetite.

Check out the trailer below:

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story features Amber Benson as Tara Maclay (who also co-writes and co-directs), Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia Chase, Emma Caulfield Ford as Anya Jenkins/Anyanka, Anthony Head as Rupert Giles, James Marsters as Spike, Juliet Landau as Drusilla/Dru, Danny Strong as Jonathan Levinson, James Charles Leary as Clement/Clem, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Indira Nunnally.

Per Disney+, here’s the synopsis for Buffy the Vampire Slayer:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer the series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

