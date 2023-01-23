After 20 Years, Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Finally Reunite For New Series

It’s been 20 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997) left our screens, but recently, two of its biggest stars reunited at the premiere for a brand-new teen horror-drama.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played titular vampire slayer Buffy Summers in the cult classic show, and James Marsters, who played vampire Spike in Buffy and its spin-off series Angel (1999), enjoyed a reunion at the premiere for new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack (2023), which stars Gellar.

Related: The 5 Most ANNOYING Characters in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’

The premiere was held on Thursday night in Los Angeles, where the two posed for photos together, looking far more amicable towards each other than they ever did during their bizarre on/off relationship in Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

The following night, Gellar took to Instagram to express her gratitude to “the incredible men that came out to support me last night,” which included Marsters, Wolf Pack co-star Rodrigo Santoro, and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Related: All 5 Seasons of ‘Angel’ Ranked Worst to Best

Gellar has now returned to the world of horror, and the new trailer for Wolf Pack, which premiered last week online, has left fans of Buffy rather blood-thirsty.

As for an actual Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, rumors persist like the undead. But recently, Gellar put rumors of her return, at least, to rest, saying the following an interview with SFX Magazine, transcribed by CBR:

“I’m not [interested]. I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

Related: Once More, With Feeling! Here’s How a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’-Style ‘Star Wars’ Musical Could Rock

Buffy came to an end in 2003, but in the decades since has amassed an enormous cult following. The story continued in the form of a long-running comic book series, and more recently, a novel from YA author Kendare Blake titled “In Every Generation” (2022).

Will Wolf Pack find similar success? It’s highly unlikely, but fans will undoubtedly be pleased to see Sarah Michelle Gellar go toe-to-toe with supernatural creatures once again.

Check out the trailer for Wolf Pack below:

Related: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Main Villains Ranked Worst to Best

As per Paramount+, here’s the official synopsis for Wolf Pack:

When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever.

Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Kristin Ramsey), Rodrigo Santoro (Garrett Briggs), Armani Jackson (Everett Lang), Bella Shepard (Blake Navarro), Chloe Rose Robertson (Luna Briggs), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Harlan Briggs).

Wolf Pack premieres Thursday, January 26 on Paramount+ for subscribers in the US and Canada.

Related: The 5 Best Episodes of ‘Angel’

Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

Would you like to see Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters return for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot? Let us know in the comments down below!