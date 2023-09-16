‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboots Without Sarah Michelle Gellar

The idea of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has been in the air for years, but star Sarah Michelle Gellar has always been resistant to the notion. However, it is finally happening, and it turns out the Slayer will not be involved at all.

In the past, Buffy the Vampire Slayer producer Gail Berman called the idea of a reboot “unlikely.” The rapid dissolution of creator Joss Whedon after allegations of misconduct and accusations of abusive behavior on both the set of Justice League (2017) and his own undead-themed show certainly did help.

But more than anything, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was hampered by Sarah Michelle Gellar being uninterested and only slightly more enthusiastic about the idea of a sequel.

But you cannot stop a reboot from happening when fans crave new content and something new is landing soon.

‘Vampire Slayer(s)’

The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is an audio sequel titled Slayers: A Buffyverse Story and involves most of the original cast of the show (except Sarah Michelle Gellar).

The new story will focus on the semi-reformed vampire Spike (James Marsters) and also feature original cast members Anthony Head, Charisma Carpenter, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, James Charles Leary, Danny Strong, and Amber Benson (per Deadline).

Additionally, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story was written by Amber Benson, who portrayed the lesbian witch Tara in the original show, along with Christopher Golden. It was also directed by Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland.

Reportedly, the story takes place ten years after the Buffy the Vampire Slayer finale and follows Spike in Los Angeles, now working against the forces of evil from the inside.

The official Audible synopsis states, “When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed…a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike’s help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world…his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau).”

‘Buffy’ Without Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar (and, to a lesser degree, Joss Whedon) are clearly the missing ingredients of this new sequel, which is part of the constantly expanding Buffyverse of comic books and novels.

Currently, Gellar stars in Wolf Pack, a supernatural teen drama on Paramount+. At this point, it seems unlikely she will ever return to the franchise, so we’ll take anything we can get.

Will you listen to the new Buffyverse story? Can 'Buffy' exist without Sarah Michelle Gellar?