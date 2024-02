Disney Crowds Out of Control, Thousands Flood Park Entrance

One Disney theme park is experiencing extremely high demand lately – and we mean extreme.

Footage taken at the entrance of Tokyo Disneyland has been consistently overwhelming in recent months. Thousands of guests have flocked to Japan’s oldest Disney theme park each day, leaving it sold out on several occasions.

The latest video dropped from the park today (February 1). Shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Triple_Disney, the clip was filmed from the Tokyo Disney Resort monorail and shows the entrance totally gridlocked with parkgoers.

Disneyland is super crowded! Isn’t today Thursday? Please be careful if you are going this season!

September, August, June, Similar videos emerged from Tokyo Disney Resort earlier this week – not to mention in December April , and, well, just about every other day that Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea were open to guests in 2023.