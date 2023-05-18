Disney Park Finally Brings Back Pre-Pandemic Ticket Option

For the first time since 2020, Guests can finally purchase a two-day ticket at this Disney Park.

As with anyone and anything, the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on Disney Parks worldwide. It all started with the closure of Shanghai Disneyland in January 2020, swiftly followed by the rest of the Parks, with all six Disney Resorts shut by mid-March. As time went on, the Parks started to reopen at different intervals, with some later reclosing depending on local COVID-19 restrictions.

The good news is that as of December 2022, all six Resorts are now officially open, and the magic is available to all.

Tokyo Disneyland reopened its gates in July 2020. Initially, the Resort implemented multiple restrictions to ensure the safety of its Guests and Cast Members, with these easing as the severity of the pandemic lessened. A big turning point came in October 2022, when Japan reallowed foreign tourists to enter the country. Now, Tokyo Disney is reintroducing an old ticket option that was especially popular among its international Guests.

Tokyo Disney Resort is bringing back two-day tickets – for a bit, at least. Since the Resort’s reopening in 2020, Guests have only had the option to purchase one-day tickets. But from July 21 to August 28, 2023, Guests will once again be able to buy multi-day tickets in the form of the “2-Day Summer Passport.”

This special ticket allows admission to either Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea on the first day, followed by the other park on the second day. They’ll be available for purchase from May 29, 2023, until August 27, 2023 – or until tickets sell out.

Ticket prices are as follows: 10,300 yen ($75) for children aged 4 to 11, 14,400 yen ($104) for children aged 12 to 17, and 17,300 yen ($125) for Guests over 18.

The reintroduction of multi-day tickets may not be permanent right now, but it certainly signals a step in the right direction for the Tokyo Disney Resort. The next step? Bringing back Annual Passes.