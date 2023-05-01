TikToker Criticizes Tokyo Disneyland For Colorism, Racist Character Casting

Social media users are engrossed in another debate about inaccurate, racist character casting at the Disney Parks – this time at Tokyo Disneyland.

Though Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have tried to correct past casting issues due to backlash, international Disney Parks have struggled to catch up.

Weeks ago, fans called out Tokyo Disney Resort for poorly casting Moana and Pocahontas in the all-new Harmony in Color parade. This included TikToker Helen Jane (@helenjp1313), a former Disney Cast Member and character performer who regularly discusses Disney Park costumes online:

“The first thing I noticed was some of their questionable casting procedures,” Helen said.

Still, the former character performer commended Tokyo Disney Resort for its colorful parade floats and gorgeous Tinkerbell costume, calling it an “absolutely amazing parade.”

This week, Helen elaborated on her thoughts after a commenter pointed out that The Walt Disney Company doesn’t operate Tokyo Disney Resort. Instead, it’s licensed and operated by The Oriental Land Company:

“I’m aware of this,” she responded. “Does that mean them white-washing brown characters is okay?”

“I’ve gotten a couple of comments that are like, ‘But it’s Japan,’” Helen continued. “So colorism is okay in Japan? We shouldn’t call it out? I know Japan is colorist. So you’re saying we should just let it fly? Not doing that.”

“I don’t care if it’s more accepted,” she wrote in conclusion. “It’s wrong so I’m sill going to call it out.”

More on the Harmony in Color Parade at Tokyo Disneyland

This 45-minute parade takes Guests on a colorful journey through the wonderful world of Disney. “Themed to a ‘harmonious world of colors,’ the parade features Mickey Mouse and the Disney friends, and is filled with dreams and colorful flower petals,” the official Tokyo Disney Resort description reads.

