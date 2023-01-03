Former Disney Princess Performer Shares What She’ll “Never Forgive Disney” For

in Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
In one photo, Helen talks to her phone camera. In the next, she's performing as Elena of Avalor at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Cast Members make the magic happen at Walt Disney World Resort. Despite the constant stress and bustling environment, Disney Parks employees do their best to give every Guest the most wonderful experience possible.

Related: Character Swats Disney Park Guest at Magic Kingdom After Being Inappropriately Grabbed

Many former Disney Cast Members stay immersed in the magic long after they leave The Walt Disney Company, creating TikToks and other social media content about their experiences. One is Helen Jane (@helenjp1313), a former Disney entertainment Cast Member and character performer.

A VIP tour guide Cast Member wearing a mask poses in Carthay Circle at Disney California Adventure.
Credit: Disney

This week, the former Disney Princess began a series on things Disney does with its Theme Park performers that she doesn’t understand. She started with Cinderella, one of the original Disney Princesses.

In the video, Helen explained what she finds wrong with how Cinderella is currently depicted at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and on merchandise:

@helenjp1313

Replying to @esanschaise Here we go! Part 1: Cinderella ✨ #cinderella #disney #disneyprincessfranchise #disneyprincesslineup #adreamisawishyourheartmakes #disneyparks #facecharacter #glassslippers #disneyprincess

♬ A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes – Disney Channel Stars

“I don’t understand why Disney put bows on her shoes. Her shoes have a heart, and they’re really cute the way they are,” Helen said. “Even this inaccurate Cinderella with the yellow hair and the blue dress has the slippers with the heart. Even the redesign one has the slippers with the heart. Why bows? I don’t want bows on her shoes.”

Related: Disney Concert Performance Suffers Cancelation, Replacement Put in Place

The former Disney Princess also points out Disney’s hypocrisy regarding costumes. Snow White’s shoes do have bows in her film, but she doesn’t wear them at the Disney Parks!

cinderella ready for a new Disneyland after hours event, Princess nite
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

“I know I’m beating a dead horse here, but why, why, why is Cinderella always getting further and further away from her original color scheme?” Helen continued. “Every time I see her, her hair has turned more yellow, and her dress is a darker blue. Look how dark blue this dress is. It’s not even close. These dolls are wearing like, navy blue. I will also never forgive Disney for this side bang.”

What do you think of Cinderella’s Disney Parks costume? 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks experiences. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!