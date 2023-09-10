Disney World’s Wait Time Secrets Revealed

A few wait time secrets were recently revealed by a study conducted on “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in Florida.

There’s no denying the sheer popularity of the Disney theme parks. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is consistently the most visited theme park destination on earth, followed closely by the other four theme parks at the Resort.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT are all three super popular as well. Other reports in the same area, such as SeaWorld and Universal Studios Florida, are incredibly popular places for families to visit too. The Disneyland Resort also holds the title of one of the most popular places to spend a family vacation.

However, with popularity comes crowds, and Walt Disney World is notorious for its large and somewhat overwhelming amount of guests.

A new report recently revealed the wait time trends for the Walt Disney World Resort during the month of August, comparing numbers to the previous few years. While Walt Disney World is always popular and filled with guests, some of these findings may surprise you.

Magic Kingdom

A new collection of wait time data from thrilldata.com reveals some interesting facts and statistics regarding overall popularity at the Walt Disney World Resort over the last several years, specifically on Sundays. For a full breakdown, visit the website here.

Results show that during the last Sunday of August, Magic Kingdom has been about as popular as it was during August of 2020. These numbers are further supported when considering that the Walt Disney World Resort saw its lowest attendance numbers in a decade in July, indicating there’s been a big shift in 2023 in general. The height of Magic Kingdom crowds was seen in 2019.

Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios also saw its peak in 2019. 2023 is tied with several other years in terms of wait time density, with th lowest average wait times occurring in 2021. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps the biggest draw to the Orlando resort currently, with massive expansions like Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge completely dominating Disney’s theme park marketing. The most popular rides in the park will be found at these lands.

EPCOT

2019 and 2020 were big years for EPCOT during the months of August. The lowest year by far was 2021, with 2023 coming in at about average. EPCOT is currently facing a bit of an identity crisis as it undergoes some major refurbishments. It seems like the entire park has been cut in half for the last several years, leaving guests with a rather lackluster experience. There are still some great attractions here, like Spaceship Earth, Living with the Land, Soarin Around the World, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the park’s newest attraction.

Animal Kingdom

2019 proved to be a great year, too, for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with the years paling in comparison to 2019’s wait time averages. 2023 seems to be very popular, too, with crowds packing into the theme park in droves. We’re not surprised considering the fantastic experiences that can be found here, like Pandora – The World of Avatar, Expedition Everest, and the cult-classic DINOSAUR.

With so many new projects on the horizon, the Walt Disney World Resort is sure to become even more crowded. At Disney’s Destination D23 presentation this September, we learned about several exciting projects heading to “The Most Magical Place on Earth. Disney shared more about the potential retheme of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, something fans have been debating for years. Disney also revealed that Test Track will be getting a complete overhaul at EPCOT, marking the second time this attraction will be renovated in the last decade. Disney also shared more about its new upcoming attraction at Avengers Campus in Disneyland.

Are you excited about the future of Disney? Do you like Disney World or Disneyland better?