Disney Could Side with DeSantis on Social Media Law

The animosity between the Walt Disney World Resort and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been rolling for years, but amidst a sea of controversial policies and the siege on the Magic Kingdom, a recent development might have them sharing common ground.

Before the prolific Republican tried to throw his hat in the ring for the 2024 election, DeSantis locked horns with Disney after former CEO Bob Chapek threw down the gauntlet after the infamous “Don’t Say, Gay Bill.” Although the relationship has been anything but friendly as the conflict progressed and evolved, a recent development from the state might shift things more toward Disney’s favor.

According to a report from Fox News,

“Florida lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that seeks to keep children under the age of 16 off social media platforms, as Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to raise concerns about the measure.

Bill HB1 is reportedly being pushed to keep underaged users off of social media, and House Speaker Paul Renner stated that it was being enforced to “protect children in a dramatic way.” Anything involving government interference with social media platforms and other places of public or anonymous expression is bound to get hairy, but how does this development affect Disney World?

New Law Leashes Disney World Guests

Thanks to the invention of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and so on, Disney has essentially been getting free advertising whenever someone shares a selfie with Mickey Mouse or a dance video in front of Cinderella Castle. However, recent reports have shared that this is proving to spoil the magic as influencers and media drones ruin the experience for other guests.

In the modern age of social media, people have done some pretty stupid and often dangerous things for clicks and clout. As more and more guests show up to places like the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT with glaring phones and tablets to post their feed for followers, Disney’s trademarked commitment to immersion is beginning to suffer.

Already, Disney has taken steps to limit what guests can do when taking to their socials while visiting the Parks, as the company has even gone as far as to place and enforce a streaming ban on some of its rides. If things have genuinely reached the levels that some fans report, cutting thousands of visitors from social media access might be a win for the House of Mouse.

Is This Really a Good Thing?

Disney has pulled some questionable moves in the past, but the Disney Parks brand is known for keeping the magic alive. Getting intensely invested in the Disney magic is tough if your experience is constantly assaulted by clicks and flashes from phones and tablets.

In the past, many guests have complained about the overabundance of social media devices that have significantly affected their visits. Moreover, projectile phones on certain rides have also presented a particular problem. While the new legislation might only affect younger guests, it will undeniably impact how many experience Disney World.

Of course, just because those under 16 will be limited to what they can do and how they can post, that doesn’t mean the Disney parks are immune from acts of adult foolishness, such as taking a bath in the fountains at EPCOT. While the company might still be at odds with the governor, this new policy might be a platform for Disney to regain some element of control.

While the current situation might primarily target preteens, how long will it be before something like this shifts towards the influencer crowd? As many Disney vloggers and coaster critics are out there above the age of 16, it could also be a double-edged sword for theme parks inside or outside Disney property.

At the time of writing, the effects of Bill HB1 remain unclear, but it might only be a matter of time before both the parks and Florida lawmakers begin to feel the heat. Until then, all we can do is wait.

