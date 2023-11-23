Please Don’t Try THIS Dangerous Stunt on Your Next Disney Trip

A guest recently exposed himself attempting a dangerous stunt after climbing onto a Disney attraction. This is why we can’t have nice things…

When visiting Disney Parks, or any theme park for that matter, guests are expected to comply with the rules and regulations set out by the park to ensure guests’ safety and enjoyment while visiting. While these rules may differ slightly for each theme park, they generally include prohibited items, forbidden activities, and the general behavior expected from guests.

Unfortunately, it would appear that unruly behavior is at an all-time high at Disney Parks worldwide, with multiple reports coming out of Disneyland, Disney World, and Disneyland Paris involving violent brawls breaking out on Disney property, assaults against cast members, and a wave of guests getting banned after trying to sneak restricted items into the parks.

These incidents have forced Disney to act against restricted activities at the parks, including setting out fences, modifying offerings, and even restricting access to some of the latest ones. Sadly, this hasn’t stopped guests from engaging in unruly and dangerous activities at Disneyland Paris.

A guest recently exposed himself performing a dangerous stunt at Disneyland Paris through a viral TikTok, raking over 7.7 million views since it was initially posted in September.

In the video, posted by @shafar_sjc, viewers can see a guest aggressively jerking Excalibur — the legendary sword featured in Disney’s The Sword in the Stone (1963) — at Disneyland Paris’ Fantasyland, with Le Carrousel de Lancelot in the background.

The guest irresponsibly jumped up and down while pulling the sword before giving up and leaning into it, proceeding to perform a dangerous stunt in the heart of the Parisian Disney Resort as dozens of guests of all ages watched him balance on one hand above the legendary sword. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

While the Excalibur sword at Disneyland Paris is not sharp, the sword’s hilt could cause severe injuries if a guest fell on top of it, as this daring parkgoer risked if his dangerous stunt had gone wrong, which was fortunately not the case.

Since the opening of Disneyland Paris in April 1992, many have tried to remove Excalibur from its legendary anvil, especially when a show inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Sword in the Stone launched at the Parisian Disney Resort in September 1994.

The legendary interactive attraction inspired a similar experience featuring Thor and Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), who invite guests visiting Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park to join the Asgardian gods and test their “worthiness” by trying to lift Thor’s mythical hammer, Mjolnir.

