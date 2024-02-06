Unexpected Closure Hits Animal Kingdom, All Guests Redirected

A surprise closure has hit Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort, a new report reveals.

The Disney World theme parks are the jewels in the Disney Parks crown. Magic Kingdom, the most visited of them all and the most visited worldwide has been standing tall since 1971. Over the last five decades, five more parks have joined Magic Kingdom–EPCOT in 1982, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon in 1989, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park in 1995, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 1998.

When looking at the non-water park offering, there have been recent rumblings that a fifth theme park gate is on the cards at the House of Mouse. This would make sense considering that Disney CEO Bob Iger has pledged $60 billion into the parks and cruises business over the next decade, the many visions and “blue sky” ideas shared with fans over the last few years, and the fact Disney’s biggest competitor in Florida, Universal Orlando Resort, will be opening its massive Epic Universe park just next year.

Back in the here and now, though, many developments are happening across the Disney World resort. Every theme park has some form of refurbishment or construction taking place, with one entire park, Typhoon Lagoon, still closed indefinitely. But while most attraction and park closures are listed on the official website, a recent shutdown reported in Animal Kingdom is not. Guests should beware when heading out to the popular theme park.

As reported by Kenny the Pirate, part of the Discovery Island Trails in Animal Kingdom has been closed off at both the exit and the entrance. The unexpected closure of the trail nearest to Pizzafari means guests are not able to view the flamingos at this part of the attraction. The outlet also reports that the popular Wilderness Explorer Program is still functioning at this location, with the cast members now meeting guests outside the construction walls. The station’s badge can still be collected even with this surprise closure of the trail.

Related: Family In Turmoil After Walt Disney World Vacation Drama

There is no official word on what is going on over at the Discovery Island Trails, but hopefully, guests will be able to access this part of Animal Kingdom once again very soon. The closure here coincides with a number of other closures resort-wide, including Kali River Rapids, also at Animal Kingdom, as well as Country Bear Jamboree and Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Looking further ahead, Disney recently announced its plans to change the DinoLand, U.S.A. area of Animal Kingdom, retheming it to the Tropical Americas and including locations from both the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises. At the same time, Disney also confirmed that Flik and the gang would be leaving the Tree of Life Theater and be replaced with an all-new offering featuring characters from 2016’s Academy Award-winning Zootopia. There is no date on when the last chance to see It’s Tough to be a Bug! will be.

Related: Disney Quietly Reveals the Future Wave of Theme Park Attractions, Will Likely Divide Fans

With lands representing continents like Africa and Asia, as well as the more recent addition of Pandora — The World of Avatar, Animal Kingdom at Disney World is where conservation meets entertainment. The park features many popular attractions like Kilimanjaro Safaris, Avatar Flight of Passage, DINOSAUR, and Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, one of Disney World’s last remaining rides based on an original story.

Did you notice this surprise closure at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!