Influencers Climb Out of Moving Disney Ride

Days after a guest climbed into the “it’s a small world” water and removed her children from the Disneyland Paris Resort ride, a former cast member shared a similar story from their time working at the Southern California Disney park. According to the cast member, a self-proclaimed Disneyland Resort influencer jumped off a moving attraction for a photoshoot.

u/watersurf, a former Attractions cast member, shared their shocking experience on Reddit. They worked on Autopia at Disneyland Park, a miniature motorway that lets guests of all ages experience life on the highway. The cast member was patrolling the track when they noticed an empty, motionless car parked by the ride’s campfire props.

“My immediate thought was oh jeez, another person got out of their car again but upon further inspection, this lady and her camera boyfriend were taking pictures next to the campfire area,” they wrote. “I immediately radio’d my coworkers and told them to hold our traffic for guests out of their cars. I went up to this lady and I told her to delete those photos and get back into her car or else I’ll get security involved.”

But the guest wasn’t ready to surrender.

“She then told me that if I knew who she was and that she had like 10 thousand followers on Instagram,” the cast member explained. “I said that’s nice but you don’t work here, get back in your car or I’m going to get security involved. She then threw a hissy fit and her camera boyfriend deleted the photos (fully by the way). They then hopped back their car.”

When the influencer and her boyfriend exited the ride, they had a “nice chat” with two Disneyland Park managers. Luckily, only their egos were bruised… But guests should never exit an attraction vehicle without explicit instruction from a Disney cast member. Moving parts can be hazardous, and injuries can happen in an instant.

