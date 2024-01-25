Something in the Water!: Multiple Guests Flee Small World

There are two types of Disney Parks fans: those who love “it’s a small world” and those who are dying to get off (as seen in the recently covered TikTok) below.

If you’ve been keeping up with recent reports, the footage of the mother taking her children out of the boat in the Disneyland Paris variant of the famous ride is only the most recent incident of Guests halting the ride, walking through the water, climbing up the fixtures, or performing some other stunt that ruins the magic for other guests.

Something strange is definitely happening with “it’s a small world,” as more outlandish guest behavior seems to circulate around that particular attraction. Even more unusual is that the phenomenon isn’t bound to just the original Disney parks, as Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the previously-mentioned Disneyland Paris have experienced similar events.

Multiple Incidents Plague “it’s a small world”

“it’s a small world” has almost always had a divisive stigma about it. While many hardcore Disney Park-Hoppers consider it an all-time classic, others can’t seem to fathom why guests keep coming back for more of that infectious, Sherman-Brothers-charged trip around the world.

Love it, hate it, or simply tolerate it, there’s no denying that the ride has seen some shocking situations too frequently in recent reports. If it’s not some strange mom hauling her kids off of a boat mid-ride, it’s someone streaking through the river.

The “Florida Man” meme and adjoining stereotype exists for a reason, and the wild behavior seen at Walt Disney World undoubtedly adds fuel to the fire. At the Magic Kingdom, it was previously reported that a guest hung from one of the ride’s boats (seen in the footage below) to dip into the ride’s river.

The video shared by @OOCParks on Twitter/X shows a guest hanging off the boat in the act of washing himself in the waters of the attraction. While the water in most of the Disney park attractions are often treated with bromine (hence the familiar scent), an incident in Anaheim proves why that is one of the most unsanitary stunts.

Leaping guests at Disney World are one thing, but they are far from the only unsettling scenario associated with the ride. Another report from Disneyland shared that the ride had become a biohazard after a child’s mother let them pee off the edge of the boat, further giving guests yet another reason to avoid contact with park water.

One of the strangest incidents to come out of Disneyland last year was that of a guest stripping out of his clothes and jumping into the waters of the attraction. The original report from ABC shared that the man was seized, escorted out of the park, and was under the influence of a controlled substance, which was more-or-less implied by the title alone.

It’s no secret that Disney guests (namely certain Disney Adults) are capable of some crazy things. However, it’s highly unusual that “it’s a small world” seems to trigger so many into fits of hysteria. While this may only be a coincidence, there’s no denying that there’s a strange connection here.

Do you think something on “small world” is driving guests loopy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!