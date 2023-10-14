Guest Scorns Disney Adults With Obscene Prank

A guest recently took his loathing for Disney adults to the next level, scorning the divisive group with an obscene prank at Main Street, U.S.A.

Getting a chance to say “Hiya, Pal!” to Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends, ride classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and more, live new and immersive experiences at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, enjoy delicious treats, and be delighted by unique entertainment offerings sure is enough to make the young and the young at heart dream of their next visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Unfortunately, adults who enjoy visiting Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort are strongly criticized online, receiving the derogatory title of “Disney adults.

Disney adults have been the target of harsh comments online, mocking their emotional reactions to meeting some of their favorite characters or visiting the parks for the first time. However, some “Disney adults” just beg to be victimized online by posting tantrums over seasonal merchandise or proudly saying they divided their family over a trip to Disney.

While some deserve the title for their entitled behavior, most hate Disney adults receive is entirely unfounded.

Regardless of the lack of foundation, a guest recently exteriorized his scorn towards Disney adults with an obscene and confusing joke at Main Street, U.S.A, at Disneyland Park.

TikTok user @blakerosier recently posted a video at Main Street, U.S.A, with Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background, showing a pile of horse manure in the middle of the road. The scene is not strange at Disneyland Park, considering that horse-drawn street cars are some of the most popular attractions in the park, taking guests from one end of Main Street, U.S.A, to the other.

However, the TikTok user thought it would be fun to mock Disney adults by adding the phrase “Disney adults be like” to his video as he ran toward the pile of manure — scaring parkgoers who thought the distasteful guest would run into them — and leaned into it, pretending to pick it up before the video ended. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

It is unclear what this guest meant by the obscene joke. Do Disney adults want to take any piece of crap from the park? Are they sickly obsessed with Walt Disney’s creation? Are they unconsciously doing inappropriate things at the park? Guess we’ll never know, as the TikTok user did not add a caption describing his video.

This has not been the first time a horse has caused commotion at Disneyland Resort. Last month, Inside the Magic reported on a gross incident bringing an exclusive parade to a complete stop at Disney California Adventure. And at Walt Disney World Resort, Merida and her horse were the main characters of a viral video that nearly ended in tragedy.

