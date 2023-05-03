Huffing and puffing did not save this entitled Disney adult’s family vacation from being ruined, but that happens when poor planning and irresponsibility meet.

Whether Guests like it or not, a family vacation to Walt Disney World Resort is not a trip you can take last minute. With constant price increases, massive crowds flooding the Parks, the divisive reservation system still in place, and all the transportation and lodging involved in a trip, it’s nearly impossible to plan a last-minute trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, regardless of how much a family wants to visit the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

However, Disney adults won’t let their poor planning stop them from visiting Mickey Mouse. But when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, the entitled soon-to-be parkgoers will huff and puff to make their irresponsibility everyone else’s problem, as a woman, unfortunately, found out.

Evie (@evamariexo) shared her unpleasant experience dealing with an entitled Disney adult during the holiday season of 2022. Evie commented on her video that she had asked for a week off work months in advance, as she wanted to visit her family for Christmas, constantly following up on her request with her superiors. Unfortunately, a coworker decided she wanted to take her kids on a Disney World vacation on the same week Evie had previously requested, sparking a discussion in her workplace.

Evie’s boss, who she called Bob during her recount, called her into his office and asked her to “find it in [her] heart” to let her coworker take Evie’s week off to spend time with her children and take them on a trip to Walt Disney World Resort. “He also has kids, so he was, like, totally on her side about it,” added Evie.

Evie argued that her friends and family were already expecting her that week, as she had been planning her vacation for months. She asked “Bob” if her coworker had “even put in for this,” to which he responded, “She literally talked to me about it this morning.” “48 hours before the break’s supposed to start. 48 hours!” added Evie with justified frustration, continuing, “Like, it sucks that she’s not gonna get to take her kids to Disney World, but like, I’m not. I’m not giving her my week. I’m sorry.”

“Bob” then forced Evie to tell her coworker, who she fairly called “Karen” during her recount, she would not allow her to take the week off to take her kids to Disney World, which clearly upset “Karen.” “The entitlement was unreal,” commented Evie, recalling her coworker telling her, “You don’t understand. I need to spend time with my children. I have children, like, they need to see their mother.”

“I was like, but I haven’t seen my family in a year. Like, you live with your kids. Like, you see them every day,” said Evie while her coworker continued to tell her she had no idea what it was like to have children and that she had no idea “what it’s like to love like this;” as if Evie was not a daughter who loved her parents. “Karen’s” rant continued as Evie stood firm in her decision, saying, “I am about to experience this vacation. See you in a week.” You can see the video below:

While the topic is polarizing, most responses to the video applauded Evie’s firm stance while criticizing her coworker’s poor planning and her boss’ management skills, including parents who agreed it was the coworker’s fault for not asking for time off and planning ahead of her trip.

User @mrskelseyy commented, “Why didn’t Bob find it in his heart to let you both go on vacation. Also. Do your job better Chicken-Bob,” while @linzee82 added, “As a parent I would NEVER expect someone else (parent or not) to give up a day off. Plan ahead people.”

User @hollow_hag joined the conversation, commenting, “As a parent I would NEVER expect someone else (parent or not) to give up a day off. Plan ahead people,” and @leannesamby added, “I’m a mom and I 100000% agree with you. Like plan ahead??? It’s not hard lol.”

It is unclear if “Karen” could take her kids to Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — as Evie did not share any updates on the unpleasant incident. However, surely “Karen” learned that one should always plan ahead of their visit to Disney World.

