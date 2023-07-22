Projectile Cell Phone Hits Space Mountain Rider

Despite their saccharine reputations and cute cartoon denizens, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are home to some of the most iconic thrill-rides in the theme park industry. Expedition Everest, Big Thunder Mountain, and the Tower of Terror are just a few examples of some of the more invigorating experiences the Disney Parks have to offer, but it’s not just the drops, dips, and dives that make them so intense.

There’s always a smidge of risk with any thrilling experience; it’s what makes the adrenaline pump in every rider that gets strapped into a fast-moving rollercoaster. That said, Disney has typically gone above and beyond when it comes to safety, but it seems they might still need to take flying cell phones into account.

Disney Guest Posts Space Mountain PSA

Seasoned Disney riders are familiar with the rollercoaster routine. Stand in line, step onto the ride vehicle, remove all hats and glasses, stow them in the receptacles in front of them or under them, strap in for safety, and enjoy the ride. Whether it’s Big Thunder Mountain or Cosmic Rewind, it’s all pretty straightforward.

That being said, Guests have reported a persistent problem of cellphones and other small items being tossed about while in the supposedly secure areas, and one Guest nearly caused a potentially painful projectile encounter. u/Zelladuh shared a Space Mountain warning after her last visit on r/WaltDisneyWorld, and more Guest responded with similar experiences.

The post reads,

“I put my phone in the little net (I want to say it had Velcro but I honestly can’t remember) and halfway through the ride I felt it hit my leg and land on the ground by my foot. I managed to step on it to keep it there luckily… Just a PSA to make sure you lock down your belongings, the on-ride storage did not guarantee immunity from rollercoaster physics lol.”

Being Disney World’s public Reddit forum, it wasn’t long before other users responded to their experiences with the faulty storage units and to what extent the problem has gone.

u/Amathya shares a similar account when she adds,

I was there on my birthday a few years ago and lost my glasses on Space Mountain. I was so happy the next day when they found them. I was really emotional and sobbing when I lost them because I can’t see much without them and I wanted to watch the show that night.”

u/JoeBethersonton50504 shares what many might consider a universal experience when they write,

I get paranoid about this stuff so I usually have a light collapsable backpack with me to throw my phone, sunglasses, and whatever else in. I then put my leg through one of the arm holes when placing the bag on the floor.” Related: Is Disney Springs Just Downtown Disney With a New Name? Of course, the thread isn’t without several users offering solutions to the storage problem. Many suggest zippered pockets, fanny packs, and special bags, but it’s still enough to make some Guests wonder why Disney doesn’t simply replace the mesh bags in the first place. No matter what Guests choose to do, the best way to avoid any sort of mishap on a Disney Parks ride is simply to adhere to the rules and regulations imposed by the Parks and the Cast Members.