DC May Revive Henry Cavill as Superman

After being ousted along with the DC Extended Universe, it seems there may be a way for Henry Cavill to return as Superman in James Gunn’s new DCU.

James Gunn’s DC Universe is officially underway. While the first official project is the animated series Creature Commandos, the true gauge for his vision is Superman: Legacy (2025).

Not only will it be the first movie he directs, but it will also feature multiple recastings of characters who existed in Zack Snyder’s world, including David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

One of the greatest losses of James Gunn’s new DCU is that Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Superman. Cavill, additionally known for his performances as Geralt in The Witcher and Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes (2020) with Millie Bobby Brown, has portrayed the Kryptonian in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2017). He is widely regarded as one of the best actors to don the costume, alongside Christopher Reeve, George Reeves, and Brandon Routh.

Needless to say, fans were sad to see the Sand Castle (2017) actor go. However, there is a way for him to make his way back to the DC Universe, albeit in a slightly different role.

Beloved Marvel Director Wants To Bring Henry Cavil Back To the DCU

Matthew Vaughn, who directed Cavill in Argylle (2024) alongside other DC mainstay John Cena, recently appeared on the Post Credit Podcast. While there, he spoke about wanting to make a movie based on the DC Elseworlds comic Superman: Red Son (2003). Specifically, he wanted to bring Henry Cavill back for the main role.

“I thought Red Son was one of the cleverest comics I’d ever read, and the current world we’re living in, it’s certainly become a lot more relevant because ignorance causes more issues, and I think the more we learn about Russia and the Russian history. Wow, could you imagine remaking Red Son with Henry Cavill? That would be an interesting movie…”

It certainly would! Red Son, which was adapted into an animated film in 2020, follows the life of Superman if he landed in the Soviet Union instead of the United States. Not only does this change his perspective on the world completely, but it also introduces audiences to new versions of beloved heroes, like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern.

Henry Cavill would be perfect for this version of Superman, especially since he already has experience playing a more serious version of the hero. This would also be a great project for the newly announced DC Elseworlds brand alongside The Batman – Part II (2025), Joker: Folie à Deux (2024), and another potential Superman story.

