How much will the new Superman: Legacy take from comic book movies that came before?

Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery (WBD, a significant restructuring resulted in the departure of the former DC head, Walter Hamada. James Gunn, a renowned director acclaimed for his work in the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Marvel Studios, which includes the Guardians of the Galaxy series, has now taken on the CEO role alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

Gunn assumes a pivotal position in the revamped DC comic-inspired DC Universe (DCU), overseeing the rebooting of iconic characters such as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Clark Kent/Superman, previously portrayed by Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill respectively in (the now-defunct) Zack Snyder’s Justice League DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Embarking on the latest chapter of the DC Universe (DCU) titled “Chapter One – Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn is leading a significant transformation of the previous DCEU, aiming for a rejuvenated beginning. The primary emphasis is on the DCU’s first film in this phase, Superman: Legacy, a project personally crafted and directed by Gunn.

James Gunn to Take Notes From Matt Reeves’ The Batman

Recently, James Gunn took to Threads to answer fan questions about the upcoming Superman: Legacy project currently in production at Warner Bros.’ DC Studios.

It seems as if Legacy director James Gunn is set to pull a “The Batman” (2022) by omitting the main character’s origin story entirely. This approach was taken by director Matt Reeves, who opted out of rehashing the well-known origin of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as Gotham City’s Dark Knight. This approach was also taken by Marvel Studios, with the solo introduction of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming choosing to gloss over the death of Uncle Ben, and the acquisition of Parker’s Spidey-powers.

User @jdfaust on Threads asked Gunn, “How much of the movie is dedicated to the origin story?” — to which Gunn replied with a curt:



@jamesgunn: None.

It appears as if Gunn will take a leaf out of Reeves’ Batman book, and continue with the trend of placing heroes in an already established world pre-filled with antagonists and stakes galore. So far, Superman film entries have not failed to highlight the Kryptonian’s origin tale — so Legacy will chart entirely new waters with regard to the on-screen portrayals of the Man of Steel.

This new take on Superman will star David Corenswet (Hollywood) in the lead role as Clark Kent/Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as romantic interest and journalist Lois Lane.

Nathan Fillion is set to portray Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced will be Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan, known for his past DC role as Victor Zsasz in Gotham (2014-2019), is making a return to the DC universe in a different role as Metamorpho. Nicholas Hoult, known for his role as the younger Beast/Hank McCoy in 20th Century Fox’s (now 20th Century Studios) X-Men franchise, and Renfield (2023), will play Lex Luthor.

Other upcoming ventures in the DCU include the upcoming Superwoman: Woman of Tomorrow and a fresh narrative featuring Batman titled The Brave and the Bold (distinct from director Matt Reeves’ Robert Pattinson-led The Batman universe, now integrated into the “DC Elseworlds” canon).

Are you excited for this unique take on Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy? Is leaving out Superman’s origin a good idea? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!