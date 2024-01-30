How much will the new Superman: Legacy take from comic book movies that came before?
Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery (WBD, a significant restructuring resulted in the departure of the former DC head, Walter Hamada. James Gunn, a renowned director acclaimed for his work in the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Marvel Studios, which includes the Guardians of the Galaxy series, has now taken on the CEO role alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.
Gunn assumes a pivotal position in the revamped DC comic-inspired DC Universe (DCU), overseeing the rebooting of iconic characters such as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Clark Kent/Superman, previously portrayed by Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill respectively in (the now-defunct) Zack Snyder’s Justice League DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
James Gunn to Take Notes From Matt Reeves’ The Batman
Recently, James Gunn took to Threads to answer fan questions about the upcoming Superman: Legacy project currently in production at Warner Bros.’ DC Studios.
User @jdfaust on Threads asked Gunn, “How much of the movie is dedicated to the origin story?” — to which Gunn replied with a curt:
@jamesgunn: None.
It appears as if Gunn will take a leaf out of Reeves’ Batman book, and continue with the trend of placing heroes in an already established world pre-filled with antagonists and stakes galore. So far, Superman film entries have not failed to highlight the Kryptonian’s origin tale — so Legacy will chart entirely new waters with regard to the on-screen portrayals of the Man of Steel.
This new take on Superman will star David Corenswet (Hollywood) in the lead role as Clark Kent/Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as romantic interest and journalist Lois Lane.
Other upcoming ventures in the DCU include the upcoming Superwoman: Woman of Tomorrow and a fresh narrative featuring Batman titled The Brave and the Bold (distinct from director Matt Reeves’ Robert Pattinson-led The Batman universe, now integrated into the “DC Elseworlds” canon).
