James Gunn Finally Confirms Supergirl Casting

After weeks of anticipation, it seems that the new DC Universe has finally found its Supergirl. And head honcho James Gunn couldn’t be happier.

James Gunn’s DCU is truly beginning to take shape, with Creature Commandos (2024) coming out this year and Gunn making his directorial debut with Superman: Legacy (2025), starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

There are other members of the Superman family, including Superboy, Krypto the Superdog, Comet the Super-Horse, and other Super-Animals that’d surprise you. However, Supergirl has been the focus of everyone’s attention, with rumors about her casting coming sooner rather than later. And yesterday, the Co-CEO of DC Studios officially announced who it will be.

James Gunn Confirms ‘Superman: Woman of Tomorrow’ Lead

Entertainment news has been flooded with articles regarding who would be cast as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the DCU, leading the aptly titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. According to recent reports, the casting had been narrowed down between two people: Milly Alcock, known for her performances in House of the Dragon (2022-present) and Upright (2019-2022), and Meg Donnelly, who has voiced Supergirl in numerous animated DC projects.

Now, James Gunn has officially announced the news himself on Instagram, sharing an image of a headline that read, “Supergirl: New Woman of Steel is House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock.” Beneath the photo was a caption from Gunn, beginning with “This is accurate,” poking fun at all of the theories he sees online.

The full caption read:

“This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by [Tom King], [Bilquis Evely], and Ana Nogueira”

This is certainly an exciting step for Alcock, who will be starring in her second film ever. However, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow isn’t set to premiere until after Superman: Legacy. Why are we hearing about it now?

Will She Appear in ‘Superman: Legacy’?

With Superman: Legacy set to premiere in July 2025, it may seem odd to announce the casting of Supergirl so soon. However, there could be another reason why they’re announcing the news: audiences will be seeing Kara Zor-el sooner rather than later.

Originally, DC Comic fans thought the “Legacy” part of the title meant something about the history of DC Comics. With this new announcement, the legacy seems less about the DC Universe and more about Clark Kent’s personal story as a Kryptonian. However, this is only a theory. Only time will tell if this comes to fruition.

What do you think of the Supergirl casting?