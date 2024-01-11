DCU Has Narrowed Down Its ‘Supergirl’ Search

After a year since the film’s first announcement, it seems that James Gunn, Peter Safran, and DC Studios may have finally found the perfect Supergirl for their DCU.

Related: Sasha Calle Reportedly Cast “Out” at DC

James Gunn’s DC Universe (DCU) has already made massive changes from the previous generation. Not only are numerous beloved characters gone or recast, like Superman (Henry Cavill), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), but previous films are no longer under the DCU banner, like The Batman Part II (2025) with Robert Pattinson and Joker: Folie á Deux (2024) with Joaquin Phoenix.

Still, fans are excited about the likes of Creature Commandos (2024) and Superman: Legacy (2025), which has cast David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Now, it looks like they’ve cast another beloved character from the Superman universe.

DC Studios Has Narrowed Down Its Supergirl Search

According to Deadline, DC Studios is about to start screen testing multiple actors for the role of Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (TBA). While there is a chance that DC could make a straight offer to one of these talented actresses, it is more likely they’ll take time to weigh their options.

The current frontrunner seems to be Meg Donnelly. Most well-known for playing Addison in the Disney Channel Original Movies Zombies (2018), Zombies 2 (2020), and Zombies 3 (2022). However, her most significant advantage is that she is already playing Supergirl. She voices the character in the animated films Legion of Superheroes (2023) and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Par One (2024).

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Becomes Supergirl for DCU Reboot

The other two major candidates are Milly Alcock and Emilia Jones. Alcock is most well-known for her performance as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones (2011-2019) spinoff House of the Dragon (2022-present). Jones is most recognized for her performance as Ruby Rossi in the Academy Award-winning film CODA (2021) and Kinsey Locke in the Netflix series Locke & Key (2020-2022).

Any of these three actresses would make an excellent choice for Krypton’s favorite daughter. And if James Gunn’s pitch for the film is anything to go by, it will make a massive impact.

James Gunn Promises a More “Hardcore” Kara Zor-El For His DCU

Related: DC Developing a ‘Superman’ Film Featuring a Black Man of Steel

Almost a year ago, James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that a movie based on Supergirl would be released after Superman: Legacy. It will be called Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and be based on the comic book of the same name. James Gunn described the project as a different version of the beloved hero from DC Comics.

“In our series, we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Related: James Gunn’s DCU Needs One Glaring Issue Fixed

This vision for the character is certainly exciting, especially since the only film version we’ve seen of her, Supergirl: The Movie (1984), was a massive flop critically and at the box office, something recent DC films can definitely relate to.

Who would you cast as Supergirl? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!