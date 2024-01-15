Millie Bobby Brown Caught “Protecting” Stranger Things Actor, Lie Detector Proves

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is protecting one of her Stranger Things co-stars, as caught by a recent lie detector test.

While Millie Bobby Brown has made quite the name for herself, writing Nineteen Steps: A Novel, starring in Godzilla vs. Kong, leading in Netflix’s upcoming Damsel, as well as having her engagement to Jake Bongiovi be the talk of media publications across the globe, nothing is bigger than her starring role of Eleven in Stranger Things.

Stranger Things, the popular Netflix series, made its debut on July 15, 2016, captivating audiences with its blend of supernatural mysteries and ’80s nostalgia. At the onset of the show, Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays the enigmatic Eleven, was just 12 years old.

Despite her young age, Millie delivered a remarkable performance, earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the telekinetic and psychokinetic girl with a shaved head and Eggo waffles. Eleven’s journey unfolds as she escapes from a secretive government lab and establishes connections with a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana. Millie’s nuanced performance allowed her to convey the complexity of Eleven’s character, navigating themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Millie Bobby Brown underwent a lie detector test.

In the interview, Millie is asked if she thinks her American accent is good, which she replies “yes” and proves to be true. She then admits that she will judge the American accent of other British actors. When it comes to the Stranger Things cast, Brown says that they have all tried a British accent in front of her, and when asked who was the worst she laughed and said, “too broad of a question, I feel as though all of them”, to which she was caught lying.

Vanity Fair replied, “who are you trying to protect Millie?” to which Brown said, “everyone”.

While Millie never stated who the actor with the worst British accent in the cast of Stranger Things was, many commenters on YouTube Short are assuming that it was Noah Schnapp. Below, you can see a compiled video of the amount of times Schnapp has tried to make fun of Brown’s accent, since they were mere kids.

Noah Schnapp has been at the center of controversy following the circulation of a video where he expresses the sentiment “Zionism is sexy”. This has led to a surge of criticism, with several fans of the popular series Stranger Things urging for a boycott of the eagerly awaited fifth and final season. The video captures Noah Schnapp interacting with pro-Zionist paraphernalia, specifically buttons, and has rapidly spread across various social media platforms, intensifying the calls for a boycott among certain segments of the show’s audience.

At the moment, Noah, Millie, and the rest of the Stranger Things crew are filming the fifth and final season of the show, as Netflix announced. At the moment, there is no official release date for Stranger Things 5.

Created by the Duffer Brothers Stranger Things features a talented ensemble cast, including Millie Bobby Brown portraying Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers.

Which Stranger Things cast member do you think that Mille Bobby Brown was trying to protect?