Cameron Diaz Calls Out “Crazy” Jamie Foxx Rumors

After reports of a dramatic behind-the-scenes experience, Cameron Diaz finally addresses the rumors that Jamie Foxx made her quit acting.

Jamie Foxx is one of the most accomplished entertainers of his generation, having earned an Oscar, a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and a SAG Award. He is most recognized for his performance as Ray Charles in Ray (2004), Django in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained (2012), and Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Alongside Ray, Jamie Foxx has participated in numerous musical ventures, including Dreamgirls (2006), Pixar’s Soul (2020), co-hosting the game show Beat Shazam (2017-present) with his daughter Corinne Foxx, and the remake of Annie (2014) with Quvenzhané Wallis and Cameron Diaz.

Recently, rumors circulated about how his on-set behavior on the upcoming action-comedy Back in Action (TBD) led to Diaz quitting acting for a second time. And after some time, Cameron Diaz finally acknowledged those reports.

“You Just Want To Scream At the Top of Your Lungs,” Cameron Diaz is Tired of Jamie Foxx Rumors

While Appearing on Molly Sims’ Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Cameron Diaz, known for her performances as Princess Fiona in Shrek (2001) and Being John Malkovich (1999), spoke about the rumors surrounding Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx. Finally opening up about the experience, the Gangs of New York (2002) actress explained why she “really hated” the rumors.

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” she said. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

The actor, who starred in Charlie’s Angels (2000) alongside Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, spoke glowingly about Foxx. “Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he’s just a professional on every level.” She did, however, acknowledge “hiccups” that happen on any shoot.

Soon after the on-set rumors began, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for an unknown medical condition, leading many to speculate and draw outrageous conclusions. When asked about that, Diaz classily responded, “That’s something that is not my place to speak about,” before acknowledging that he is “thriving” now. Currently, Diaz wishes to focus on her family, which includes her daughter Raddix and husband Benji Madden.

