‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Pays Tribute to Andre Braugher

News quickly spread of the passing of Andre Braugher at 61. Now, numerous cast members from Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021) have paid tribute to the late actor.

Born in 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, Andre Keith Braugher is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor known for his performances in Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1999), Glory (1989), Primal Fear (1996), City of Angels (1998), The Mist (2007), Thief (2006), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Men of a Certain Age (2009-2011), and The Good Fight (2017-2022).

He also starred in numerous Shakespearean plays, including Much Ado About Nothing (1988), Twelfth Night (1989), and Measure For Measure (1993) with Shakespeare in the Park, and Henry V (1996), Hamlet (2008), and As You Like It (2012) at the Public Theatre in New York City.

Nowadays, Andre Braugher is most well-known for his performance as the serious and robotically logical Captain Raymond Holt in the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Once again, the actor garnered critical acclaim alongside Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

On December 12, 2023, Andre Braugher’s publicist announced that he had tragically passed away at 61 years old following a brief illness. Naturally, numerous cast members from Brooklyn Nine-Nine have paid tribute to the beloved, kind, and talented actor.

“O Captain. My Captain.” ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Remembers Andre Braugher

The sudden and tragic announcement of Andre Braugher’s death caught everyone by surprise, with numerous fans and celebrities paying tribute to the late actor on social media. Naturally, this means the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who had essentially become a family, did the same.

One of the earliest to post about Braugher was Melissa Fumero, who played Amy Santiago. “I love this first picture,” she said, sharing a photo of the duo laughing together. “The moment before that photo is Andre and me sitting on a little wooden deck over looking the ocean in Malibu. We were having our first of many, deep conversations…. when, out of nowhere a big wave splashes the rocks below us, and we get hit! We get so startled that we jump up and run off the deck…..and then crack up laughing. We were shooting the Beach House episode.”

“I will remember all the advice you gave me,” she continued. “I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all-time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I’d see you again.”

Fumero then gave her condolences to Baugher’s wife, Ami Brabson, and his three children, Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.

Terry Crews, who played Sargeant Terry Jeffords, talked about the honor of working with Braugher. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.”

“This hurts,” he continued. “You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship. My deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Thinking about the funniest cold open from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Andre Braugher's perfect comedic timing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/fsI3gXLIp8 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) December 13, 2023

Chelse Perretti, who played Captain Holt’s assistant, Gina, was just as heartbroken. “Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me, and the epitome of still waters run deep.”

“I will always cherish our conversations,” she elaborated, “often with me hanging in your doorway, barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

No. Not my TV Dad. That sucks. Here’s Andre Braugher shouting the word “BONE?!” which will never not reduce me to tears of laughter. pic.twitter.com/qwgVKOuFva — Dave Turner (@mrdaveturner) December 13, 2023

Dirk Blocker, who played Hitchcock, shared that Braugher was “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous, and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The nine years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.” Joel McKinnon Miller, who played Scully, agreed, saying, “Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him.”

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle, thanked Braugher’s family, saying, “So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre, but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons and knew how lucky he was to have Ami.”

“I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him,” he continued. “He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found.”

“At first, it was odd because, well… it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors,” he elaborated.” “…but then, very quickly, it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song, and that’s why the world took notice.”

He was my favourite TV Dad, even if he wasn’t a Dad on the show. One of my most cherished moments of Holt. 😭 Rest easy Captain. 🩵#AndreBraugher pic.twitter.com/ufTaMu3qUA — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) December 13, 2023

“I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you, Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.” Terry Crews couldn’t agree more with Lo Truglio, saying, “Well said.”

However, no one cut to the core quite like Marc Evan Jackson, who played Kevin, Captain Holt’s husband. Posting a photo of the two of them, Jackson simply captioned the photo with, “O Captain. My Captain.”

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Jackson elaborated in a statement, saying, “Andre Braugher was a giant, a genius, an artist, a legend, and a force. Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. My deepest condolences to his family, and all those who, like all of us, loved him very much.”

Rest in peace, Andre Braugher. Thank you for the decades of entertainment and enjoyment.

What was your favorite Captain Holt moment from Brooklyn-99? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!