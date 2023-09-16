‘Encanto 2’ Could Feature Bisexual Mirabel Madrigal

Almost two years later, fans are still talking about Bruno. But what about a sequel to Disney’s sleeper-hit Encanto (2021)? What do we know about Encanto 2?

Encanto and Disney Animation

What is Encanto?

Encanto is the 60th feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios and follows the Madrigal family, who all have various gifts and live in a magical casita, called an Encanto. “The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel,” reads the official synopsis. “But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.”

When was Encanto released?

Encanto was released on November 24, 2021. The film premiered at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on November 3, 2021, and went on to gross $250+ million at the box office. Due to the nature of its release, that is being distributed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Encanto showed in movie theaters for 30 days before debuting on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+, on December 24, 2021.

Thanks to its streaming release, where it garnered more and more audiences each week, Encanto grew in popularity, eventually becoming a viral hit. The songs became the soundtrack to many social media posts, with the iconic “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” eventually besting Idina Menzel and Frozen‘s (2013) power ballad “Let It Go” on the music charts, weeks after Encanto‘s theatrical debut.

Who is in the cast of Encanto?

Encanto features the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz (Maribel Madrigal), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma Madrigal), John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustin Madrigal), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigal), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Maluma (Mariano Guzman), and Alan Tudyk (Pico).

Who was on the creative team for Encanto?

Encanto was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. Along with Bush, Smith also co-wrote the screenplay for Disney animation. The Disney film was produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer.

Multi-Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame wrote the original songs for Encanto, with Germaine Franco composing the score.

What songs are in Encanto?

As with most Disney animated musicals, Encanto featured a variety of songs. These include “The Family Madrigal,” “Waiting On A Miracle,” “Surface Pressure,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “What Else Can I Do?” “Dos Oruguitas,” and “All of You.”

Encanto 2 and the Future of the Encanto Franchise

Is Encanto a franchise?

Despite only having one movie and being relatively new to the Disney empire, former Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek confirmed in 2022 that Encanto was, in fact, a franchise.

Back in February 2022, Bob Chapek credited Disney+, the company’s troubled streaming service, for the wild success of Encanto following its small-screen debut. The former executive, who was replaced by his predecessor, Bob Iger, last November in a shocking move, went on to state that “we do not subscribe to the belief that theatrical is the only way to build a Disney franchise.”

What is happening with Encanto 2?

As for an Encanto 2, there is definitely a want for it. Since Encanto‘s release, there has been a Sing-A-Long version released, as well as a live concert at the Hollywood Bowl. At the Disney Parks, Mirabel already made her debut at Disneyland Resort while the character just started appearing as a meet and greet at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom.

There is also the call for a dark ride or Columbian pavilion to be added to the World Showcase at EPCOT. And just this month, Disney shared that Encanto may be coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of a new land. All that to say, Encanto was definitely not a flash in the pan and has a real chance at legacy and longevity at Disney.

So, in terms of the potential sequel, there are no confirmed plans as of yet. However, whispers of what the projects could be have been suggested as far back as 2021. In an interview with The Digital Fix, director Jared Bush and co-director Charise Castro Smith revealed that a series on Disney+ could be how the Madrigals continue on.

“I think it is the right thing to do, you know. I think we should all start writing our letters to Disney now and saying that’s important,” Bush told the outlet. “You know, I think one of the really exciting things honestly about Disney+ is that there [are] a lot of stories to tell through Disney+.”

“I think with this movie especially, we fell in love with every single character, and I think that we try to design them in a way that you want to know more about them,” the director continued. “So I would very, very happily see a show about any member of that family.”

Castro Smith went on to state that Lin-Manuel Miranda was keen to explore the character of Dolores even more, so there is a possibility that she could return as the next lead in whatever project comes next.

Will the original cast return for Encanto 2?

While there has been no confirmation of an Encanto sequel just yet, lead actress Stephanie Beatriz would love to come back as Mirabel. She told The Wrap:

“I would love to work with them again. That team on that film was so incredible to work with that. I think a lot of [Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s] time right now is being taken up by other stuff… I know Jared and I think Bryon too are working on the second ‘Zootopia’ right now. But I would love to work with them again.”

The sequel to Disney’s billion-dollar hit Zootopia (2016) was announced upon Bob Iger’s return as head of The Walt Disney Company, along with new installments in Disney’s Frozen and Toy Story franchises. Zootopia was directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, with co-direction by Jared Bush.

As for Mirabel, a sequel could focus deeper on the character’s identity. Since its release, many viewers have drawn comparisons between Mirabel’s journey and that of a queer experience, even acknowledging that the colors of Mirabel’s outfit resemble that of the bisexual flag. There is even a rainbow attached to her costume in those very colors.

Beatriz, who herself is bisexual, spoke out about this theory last year, saying that while she can see the parallels between Mirabel’s journey and one of a queer experience, she was doing something different for her character. She told Vulture, “I was much more focused on how she felt like an outsider in her family.” That said, it does not mean Disney cannot return to this in any potential sequels if they so wished.

At this point, it seems inevitable that an Encanto sequel will eventually make its way to fans thanks to its continued support and sleeper-hit status. Its performance on the streaming service may indicate how well an Encanto 2 could do in a rebounded movie theater environment.

What do you want to see from Encanto 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!