Matthew Perry Death: Famous Friends Pay Tribute To Iconic Actor

As news of his tragic death at only 54 years old has spread across the world, famous friends of Matthew Perry have spoken out in tribute to the beloved Friends (1994-2004) actor.

Friends is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Not only did it actually feel like the audience were hanging out with their own friends in New York City, but it started the career of numerous iconic celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey).

Another star whose career skyrocketed after Friends was Matthew Perry (Chandler). The son of actor John Bennett Perry, Matthew Perry soon became a household name along with the rest of the gang. He would go on to star in numerous popular movies and television shows, including The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007), 17 Again (2009) with Zac Efron, and The Odd Couple (2015-2017).

Perry would receive Emmy Nominations for his performance on Friends as well as for The West Wing (1999-2006) and The Ron Clark Story (2006). Recently, his work focused more on his private struggle with addiction, writing the play The End of Longing (2016) and his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big, Terrible Thing (2022).

Tragically, Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles, CA. People worldwide are gutted by this surprising loss, and multiple celebrities have spoken out in tribute to their late friend.

Matthew Perry Was Funny, Kind, and Sweet

While mostly known for Friends, people close to actor Matthew Perry come from all walks of life. This especially proved true when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter) to their childhood friendship.

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

Another person who was surprisingly close to Matthew Perry was Hank Azaria, who were early friends in Los Angeles and helped each other with their sobriety. The Simpsons (1989-present) actor uploaded a video about their close bond.

“Matthew was the first friend I made in Los Angeles… We drank a lot together. We laughed a lot together,” he said. “The night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in. The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together… As a sober person, he was so caring and giving and wise, and he totally helped me get sober.”

Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis, spoke about her time on the set of The Whole Nine Yards and The Whole Ten Yards (2004), specifically mentioning Perry’s kindness.

“I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing,” Rumer wrote in an Instagram story. “When I was a kid, and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing [The Whole Nine Yards] and [The Whole Ten Yards], he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sister and me, and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much.”

Selma Blair also remembered Perry fondly on Instagram, saying, “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did, especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams, Matty. Sweet dreams.”

While most people will remember Matthew Perry for his iconic performance as Chandler Bing, his passing becomes even more heartbreaking when you see the effect he had on people on a personal level. Here’s to a man who was always funny, kind, and sweet.

