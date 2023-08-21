‘The Simpsons’ Reboot Won’t Be Getting an Official Release

It’s hard to imagine an iconic show like The Simpsons (1989) being rebooted. The long-running American animated sitcom first arrived on our screens back in 1989, and now, it’s on its thirty-fourth season, with Season 35 scheduled to start on October 1. As of May 21 this year, there are 750 episodes of The Simpsons and one theatrical film.

It’s fair to say that a reboot definitely wouldn’t go down well with fans. While The Simpsons doesn’t adhere to any sort of logic in terms of chronology or realism, fans wouldn’t take kindly to seeing their beloved show go under the knife and more than likely be brought back in another medium, whether that’s CG animation, or, heaven forbid, live action.

However, The Simpsons already exists in plenty of other mediums. Books, comic books, and, of course, video games. Since the show shot to stardom in 1991, The Simpsons franchise has enjoyed a total of 28 video games, but there’s one which fans continue to hold in high regard: The Simpsons: Hit and Run (2003).

Developed by Radical Entertainment, The Simpsons: Hit and Run is an open-world action-adventure game set in the dazzling world of Springfield, where you can take control of a number of characters, including Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa. Because it allows players to explore Springfield by car and foot, the game is often compared to the widely popular Grand Theft Auto series.

Upon its release, the game impressed critics, fans, and gamers alike, and it won the award for “Fave Video Game” at the 2004 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. After selling millions of copies over the last 19 years, it is widely considered one of the best games in The Simpsons franchise. But will it ever get a modern reboot?

Earlier this year, the game’s producer, Vlad Ceraldi, said he would love to see a modern remake of Hit and Run. But there’s actually already one in existence. A team of indie developers have already given the game a modern makeover, and if you’re an avid YouTuber, you may have seen several videos pop up in the last couple of years from a developer named “reubs”, who rebuilt the entire game in less than a week.

Now, per Gaming Bible, The Simpsons: Hit and Run reboot is finally complete. “Reubs” has remade the entire game from scratch, and the finished product is nothing short of pure eye candy.

Check out the video for The Simpsons: Hit and Run reboot below, in which the developer explores Springfield and talks about his finished work, including some of the glitches:

As this is not a licensed game, though, it’s extremely unlikely it will ever be made available for the public to enjoy. But here’s to hoping that Activision, who hold the rights to the game, will see this video and end up giving The Simpsons: Hit and Run the reboot it absolutely deserves.

Until then, there’s always the official game, as well as all the many episodes of The Simpsons currently streaming on Disney+.

Have you played The Simpsons: Hit and Run? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!