Wild Animal Wreaks Havoc at Universal Studios, Living in Park for Months

A wild animal caused chaos at Universal Studios Japan yesterday – and has reportedly been living in, or near, the park for months.

Over the years, we’ve seen all kinds of unexpected incidents hit theme parks across the globe. Disneyland made it clear that there’s always the possibility of unpredictable disaster on its opening day in 1955, when an extreme heat wave saw asphalt melt and cause female guests’ heels to sink into the ground.

Since then, some of the strangest incidents include a woman smuggling her baby onto Indiana Jones Adventure under her shirt, a guest finding a fully-loaded gun on a ride at Animal Kingdom, and fireworks setting Seven Dwarfs Mine Train ablaze at Magic Kingdom.

Both cast members and guests have reported spotting people scattering the ashes of their loved ones on Haunted Mansion on multiple occasions. Another guest recalled seeing parents tie their child to a pole to keep them safe while they rode Splash Mountain. Meanwhile, several fights have been witnessed at Universal Studios theme parks, with one seeing a guest kick over someone’s stroller in 2022.

Long story short, some odds thing happen at theme parks – but one of the strangest incidents occurred earlier this year when a bear was spotted in Magic Kingdom.

While alligators, snakes, lizards, and black bears are all common creatures in Florida, you don’t expect to find the latter on Tom Sawyer Island. After a cast member came across the bear in the “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” 10 attractions were closed at Magic Kingdom for the safety of both the animal and guests.

Something similar occurred in the area in 2016 when a cast member was forced to scare away an alligator that had made itself at home on Splash Mountain. It’s thought that over 250 alligators were removed from Walt Disney World Resort property between 2016 and 2021.

More recently, a wild animal was spotted at a theme park more further afield. Yesterday (November 23), at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, a raccoon dog caused chaos while running around the park. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @rina_usj331 shows Universal team members chasing the creature to try and usher it away from the nearby 4-D theater, where guests can watch Shrek’s 4-D Adventure and Sesame Street 4-D Movie Magic.

The raccoon in question has reportedly been spotted across Universal Studios Japan since April. While parkgoers are unsure whether it’s the same creature or its offspring, several videos have since circulated X showing more raccoon dog chaos at the park.

Raccoon dogs are notably different to the raccoons found in the United States. Raccoon dogs more resemble wild dogs, although they bear similar body marks to their American cousins. While they’re generally not aggressive animals, they may – like any creature in the wild – attack humans if they feel threatened.

A lot is happening at Universal Studios Japan right now. Not only is its Jurassic Park (1995) water ride – AKA Jurassic Park: The Ride – in the middle of a two-year closure, but its version of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride (also found at Islands of Adventure) will permanently close in January. The park is set to receive an expansion for its SUPER NINTENDO WORLD area in the near future, this time inspired by Donkey Kong. In the meantime, guests can enjoy the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and areas inspired by Hello Kitty, Sesame Street, Despicable Me (2010), and more.

