Universal Fans Go To Extreme Lengths In Attempt To Bring Back ‘Shrek’ Ride

The Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Orlando Resort closed on January 10th after nearly two decades of welcoming fans of the beloved ogre and his friends.

Most fans were devastated seeing this iconic attraction close, but this group of friends couldn’t let it go that easily, as one of them had never experienced the show.

Tylor T (@tylor.tok) posted a video on TikTok showing how he and his friends went to great lengths so that Sydney, a theme Park lover and friend of Taylor, could enjoy this iconic adventure along with Shrek and Donkey.

Taylor and his friends managed to recreate the immersive experience at home with full commitment and some creativity, complete with motion and water effects, 4-D elements, and even spiders going between Sydney’s feet. As for the movie itself, they likely used the bonus feature available with the release of Shrek‘s first movie on DVD.

With the response from viewers to the video, Taylor even commented he would like to do the preshow next.

You can watch the full video down below:

Viewers quickly noted the attention to detail Tylor and his friends had had, with Taylor even jumping into a wall for the grand finale, in which a fairy crashed into the wall of the theater.

While there is not much to do about Universal closing this beloved attraction in both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, seeing fans get creative trying to experience it once more will always be amusing.

Were you able to experience Shrek 4-D? Will you miss this attraction? Let us know in the comments below!

