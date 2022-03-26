Universal Quickly Demolishes Once Beloved Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has been working on several construction projects over the last few months.

Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges at Universal’s Islands of Adventure all underwent scheduled maintenance through the first three months of the year.

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida closed in January for a lengthy refurbishment that won’t see the attraction reopen until late summer 2022. In addition, the Epic Universe– the largest Universal Park in the world– is under construction and is scheduled to reopen in 2025.

Finally, Universal Orlando Resort closed the beloved attraction Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Florida in January permanently. Over the last several weeks, we’ve begun to see construction activity surrounding the space.

All the signs mentioning Shrek 4-D have been removed and now we are seeing the line queue under demolition.

Twitter account Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) posted a photo of demolition underway.

Demolition of Shrek 4-D Queue Is Underway! pic.twitter.com/FZWq9PtTLf — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) March 25, 2022

We should expect construction activity to pick up around the space over the next few months as a rumored Minions-themed attraction is set to take over the space.

While Universal has not confirmed what the attraction will be, there are Minions-themed construction walls around the area and the rumor is that the attraction will be a moving walkway experience based on VillainCon that is introduced in the movie Minions (2015).

Are you going to miss Shrek 4-D at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

