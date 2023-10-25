New Disneyland Expansion Opening Soon

2023 has been filled with exciting announcements for every Disney Park around the world. This is especially true today when the Walt Disney Company confirmed the opening date of a new Disney land.

There is nothing quite like going to a Disney Theme Park. While most people tend to focus on the original Disneyland Resort and the theme park offerings at Walt Disney World Resort, like the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, Disney Parks can be found all over the world.

The most notorious is Disneyland Paris, formerly Euro Disney, which almost closed after two years. On the other side of the amusement park spectrum is Tokyo Disney Resort, which features Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, one of the world’s most thematically brilliant theme parks.

China also has two more Disney resorts: Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disneyland Resort. While many exciting things are in store for both destinations, Shanghai Disneyland has received the most attention recently for announcing a brand new land that will officially open in less than two months.

Zootopia is Opening Soon

One of the most exciting theme park announcements from the Walt Disney Company was that guests who go to Shanghai Disneyland will be able to enter the titular city from Zootopia (2016). And yesterday, it was officially revealed when guests could finally take a trip to this bustling metropolis.

According to the official Disney Parks social media accounts, Zootopia will open at Shanghai Disney Resort on December 20, 2023. On X (formerly Twitter), a video was posted with the caption, “Raise your hand if you’re hopping in excitement, too.”

FIRST LOOK: Zootopia is opening on December 20, 2023, at Shanghai Disney Resort! Raise your hand ✋ if you’re hopping in excitement too 🐰✨ pic.twitter.com/C0KlfhLxWX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 24, 2023

The new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland has been highly anticipated by fans ever since a first look was released on the Disney Parks blog. In this section, guests will be able to stroll down Mane Street and see many exciting sights from the beloved film, including interactions with multiple characters and iconic food like the paw print popsicles and, of course, the Big Donut.

However, the most exciting addition is the new ride, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, which has you joining the Zootopia Police Department and exploring other city neighborhoods. It will use the same technology as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, so you know you’ll be in for a good time.

Zootopia Isn’t the Only Disney Park Expansion Coming Soon

Zootopia is not the only new land opening at a Disney Park in the near future. Hong Kong Disneyland will open the World of Frozen on November 20, 2023. The land will include many iconic sights, including both Elsa’s and Arendelle Castle. There will also be new attractions, including Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

On top of this, there is a high probability that the original Disneyland will receive an expansion near the hotels. While filings have been made with the city of Anaheim, including what kind of rides will be included there, it is still unknown what exactly will make its home there. Still, it is an exciting time to be a Disney Parks fan.

What type of land would you like to see in a Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!