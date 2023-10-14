‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Gets First Official Trailer

The first trailer for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has risen.

It feels like we’ve been waiting an eternity for a reboot of the iconic teen horror/drama television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 — 2003). Although technically speaking, the series is already a reboot, as it’s an adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name.

While many fans are as against the idea of the beloved series being resurrected as they are of seeing a Back to the Future (1985) remake, some have been dying to sink their sharp teeth into some new Buffy content, whatever form that might take.

Related: The 5 Best Episodes of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

That’s not to say there haven’t been any new stories from the Buffyverse over the last 20 years. Canonical Buffy and Angel (1999 — 2004) comic books have satiated our appetites, while last year’s novel In Every Generation (2022) gave some new life to the franchise.

But now, the IP has finally been exhumed and dusted off for a new generation. It might not be a television series or a movie, but it does see the return of several cast members from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series.

Related: All 5 Seasons of ‘Angel’ Ranked Worst to Best

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot comes in the form of Slayers: A Buffyverse Story (2023), a brand-new Audible book that features Amber Benson as Tara Maclay (who also co-writes and co-directs), Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia Chase, Emma Caulfield Ford as Anya Jenkins/Anyanka, Anthony Head as Rupert Giles, James Marsters as Spike, Juliet Landau as Drusilla/Dru, Danny Strong as Jonathan Levinson, James Charles Leary as Clement/Clem, and newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes as Indira Nunnally.

Unfortunately, Sarah Michelle Gellar has not reprised her role as Buffy Summers, however, the story takes place in an alternate universe where her character does not exist.

Related: The 5 Most ANNOYING Characters in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’

Per Audible, here’s the publisher’s summary for Slayers: A Buffyverse Story:

Original cast members from the beloved TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, reunite for an all-new adventure about connections that never die—even if you bury them. A decade has passed since the epic final battle that concluded Buffy the Vampire Slayer (TV). The game-changing spell that gave power to all potential Slayers persists. With new Slayers constantly emerging, things are looking grim for the bad guys. Rebellious vampire Spike (James Marsters) is working undercover in Los Angeles with his old pal Clem (James Charles Leary) when he meets feisty, rookie Slayer, Indira (Laya DeLeon Hayes), who wants Spike to be her mentor. Stakes intensify as Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) emerges from an alternate reality where she alone is the Slayer, and Buffy Summers doesn’t exist. Cordelia enlists Spike’s help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world… his ex, Drusilla (Juliet Landau). Giles (Anthony Head), Anya (Emma Caulfield Ford), Jonathan (Danny Strong), and Tara (Amber Benson) also return, but through the years and the vastness of the multiverse, not everyone is who they used to be… Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is written and directed by Amber Benson and Chris Golden, and co-directed by Kc Wayland.

Related: Once More, With Feeling! Here’s How a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’-Style ‘Star Wars’ Musical Could Rock

The story features a brand-new Vampire Slayer who has replaced Sarah Michelle Gellar’s iconic character. And now, she has her very own promotional teaser, which has been shared by Audible on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Check out the tweet below:

Old friends. Even older enemies. Listen to the Audible Original ‘Slayers: A Buffyverse Story,’ out now: http://adbl.co/slayers

Old friends. Even older enemies. Listen to the Audible Original 'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story,' out now: https://t.co/Dm58U5OIgL pic.twitter.com/TWt8yVeBIg — Audible (@audible_com) October 12, 2023

Related: ‘Buffy’ Star Talks About Reprising Her Role In Long-Awaited Reboot

Laya DeLeon Hayes plays Indira Nunnally, a Vampire Slayer who, as described in the official synopsis, wants to be mentored by Spike (James Marsters).

There’s also an official trailer, which you can check out below:

Related: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Gets Surprising Update

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is out now.

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer the series stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

Will you be listening to Slayers: A Buffyverse Story? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!