Marvel Reboot Isn’t What You Think, Dark Disney Deal Confirmed

Daredevil with Spider-Man and Cap

Credit: Inside the Magic

Things might be brought to a grind at Marvel Studios at the moment, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t have something to look forward to in the future. Although it might be a long while before fans get any true progress on the next phase of the MCU, they still have several series yet to come, right?

Charlie Cox as Daredevil with the Born Again logo for Marvel
Credit: Inside the Magic

With that all in mind, drama might be unfolding on the set of Daredevil: Born AgainWhile Disney+ subscribers might be chomping at the bit to welcome the upcoming reboot of the Netflix original, a production member might have just torn the mask off of a massive Marvel/Disney scam.

Same Marvel Story, Different Disney Name

Charlie Cox as Marvel Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil
Credit: Marvel Studios/Netflix

Although not officially confirmed until his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox has been the Daredevil of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years. While his performance is certainly something of a fan favorite, his origins are much more dark and gritty than the current MCU needs.

Given his most recent appearance in She-Hulk on Disney+, it seems like Marvel is going a more comic-accurate direction with the upcoming reintroduction. However, are fans really getting a complete Daredevil makeover or is this all part of a massive scam from the house of mouse?

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin
Credit: Netflix/Marvel Studios

Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight was recently very vocal about his criticisms towards Disney. Calling them out on the plans they have for the once-gritty adaptation he helped develop and cultivate.

DeKnight stated,

“It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season… “Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!”

The filmmaker also added,

“From what I understand, I’m not going to see a penny from ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ because they added the ‘Born Again’ and can claim it’s a completely different show. You know, with the exact same two lead actors (who I love!) playing Daredevil and Fisk.”

Charlie Cox as Marvel's Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Credit: Disney

At face value, this might sound like the same old Hollywood discord flooding the newsfeeds along with the other updates in the Writers and Actors’ Strikes. The scary truth of the matter, however, is that he’s absolutely right.

Disney hasn’t just rebooted and rebranded Daredevil, but multiple Marvel heroes in order to induct them into the MCU. Furthermore, they’ve been getting away with it for years.

Tom holland as spider-man for Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The best example of this diabolical phenomenon is undoubtedly the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise. After the original trilogy from the 2000’s came and went, nearly every variant that followed had to have some change made to its title.

Think about it, before Tom Holland hit the scene, the golden standard of the character was Tobey Maguire’s portrayal in the Sam Raimi originals. After that came The Amazing Spider-Man, then Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home followed.

Captain America waving to the audience in Marvel Cinematic Universe
Credit: Marvel Studios

The same factor can even be seen as early as Chris Evans’ performance as Captain America. Although it was one of the first steps towards the MCU as we know it, it’s technically a reboot of the 1990 adaptation. Thus the subtitle, “The First Avenger” was added.

This could still be just a coincidence, but based on DeKnight’s testimony, it definitely sounds like some shady happenings between Marvel and Disney. Based on the evidence gathered, it’s safe to say that the X-Men and maybe even Blade might be the next to get the renamed reboot treatment.

Is Daredevil getting rebooted, or just repackaged? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

 

