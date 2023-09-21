“The Character is the Star” Marvel Leaves Actors in the Dust

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most successful franchises in the history of film. For the past 15 years, it seems like Marvel Studios has been more or less consistent in producing at least one film each year, but has the series simply gotten too big? Some seem to think so.

As the MCU has grown larger and larger, many filmmakers and Hollywood personalities have criticized both the movies and the studio for the over-saturation of superhero media flooding screens everywhere. Some would even argue that the franchise has taken the place of performers.

In the Wake of Marvel Mania

One of the most vocal critics of the MCU is the legendary Quinten Tarantino. The Pulp Fiction director was very blunt about what the franchise has been doing to Hollywood in 2018.

Tarantino reportedly stated,

“My only axe to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fanbase or even for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. So it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem.”

While his criticism might rub some fans the wrong way, he does bring up an interesting point. Most viewers go see Marvel movies mainly because they love seeing their favorite characters brought to life. Not many people can pick George Newbern out of a lineup, but everyone knows Superman.

Even more interesting is how some of Marvel’s own cast members are picking up on the effect. In something of a self-fulfilling prophecy, Captain America star Chris Evans recently shared similar views to Tarantino’s.

Evans has been the face of the Avengers for years, but even he is not immune to the Marvelization factor of modern cinema. The actor stated the following in a GQ interview.

“That was the beauty of working on Marvel films. You never really had to be front and center. Even in your own films sometimes… Quentin Tarantino said it recently and I was like, you know, he’s right. The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it.

Evans sums it all up when he states “the character is the star.” To a certain extent, he’s 100 percent correct. As fans continuously flock to theaters to see the next Avengers movie, are they really going for the performances, or are they going to see their favorite heroes fight the forces of evil?

As much as fans adore actors like Chris Evans, Tom Holland, and Chris Hemsworth, what are the chances they’ll be recognized for their roles as Lucas Lee (Scott Pilgrim Vs.The World) , Ian Lightfoot (Onward) , or Owen Chase (In the Heart of the Sea)? They’ll always be Captain America, Spider-Man, and Thor.

Has Marvel truly become a franchise monster? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!