Quentin Tarantino Says It’s “Ridiculous” To Be Offended by a Film

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most iconic filmmakers in pop culture, especially within the last few decades.

Pulp Fiction (1994), Kill Bill (2003), Inglourious Basterds (2009), and Django Unchained (2012) are just a few of his most popular films. He’s known for not shying away from violence or profanity in his movies and loves to include a variety of other pop culture references. Tarantino has caused controversies for his “excessive” use of violence and killing in his films, although he’s recently stated he refuses to harm animals or insects for his films.

However, the filmmaker has stirred some controversy yet again with a recent interview he gave where he stated that he hates trigger warnings shown before movies. He claimed that he “rejects” the word “offended,” stating that anyone can be offended by anything and that it’s the “first response of a very narrow mind.” He continued to explain that “art is no offense,” and a movie is just a movie.

His comments on the idea of trigger warnings are being slammed online as people make dark jokes about ignoring warnings. “Me after dying from a seizure inducing scene from the movie because I ignored the trigger warning (I was trying to be open minded),” Tweeted @LovesEevees. However, others, like @shesaheathen, brought up valid reasons why trigger warnings can be important. “Trigger warnings are important. Especially when there are victims of abuse and rape who are still healing.” Or @JefftheSpursfan, who responded, “I mean I get it, art has no offense to it but I wouldn’t call people ‘ridiculous’ if some stuff triggers whatever. People got trauma man.”

While others argued that the existence of the MPAA ratings should be enough to act as a trigger warning, the MPAA really only exists to signify an appropriate audience. Trigger warnings can help viewers know what to expect going into their movie, especially if they’re more sensitive to certain subjects or even flashing images or PTSD.

While art is objectively just art and a movie is just a movie, a quick inclusion of trigger warnings for people who may have issues with certain topics doesn’t necessarily hurt anybody nor detract from the the overall experience. It just helps viewers to know what to expect and make an informed decision on whether they want to continue to watch the movie or not.

While there are some filmmakers and directors, like Tarantino, who have a pretty distinct style and way of storytelling that can help someone decide whether or not to see a film, not every director or film is like that and trigger warnings can help people who don’t want to accidentally spoil the movie by trying to find information online.

Do you think trigger warnings need to be included for certain films or is the current rating system enough? Share your thoughts in the comments below.