Disney Reportedly Killing Off Thor in Shocking Move

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of Disney’s most successful film franchises and the Avengers are the foundation on which that legacy has been built. Iron Man, Captain America, and all the rest have proven time and time again to be Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and fans adore them. Alas, nothing lasts forever.
After the events of the Infinity Saga, Marvel fans lost not one but three of the core members of the Avengers. Black Widow was sacrificed for the Soul Stone, Iron Man died saving the universe from Thanos, and Captain America got to live out the life he left behind. However, the question on the minds of many superhero buffs might be “Who’s next?”
The Death of Thor, Uncertain but Inevitable
Everyone’s favorite golden boy from Asgard, Thor, is easily one of the most recognizable fixtures in all of Marvel. He’s duked it out with Loki, Dark Elves, and more, and is easily one of the universe’s most iconic immortals. However, while Thor might not go down without a fight, his actor is still just a man with great hair and a cool costume.
Chris Hemsworth recently stated that he would be taking a break from acting due to health concerns, and that will undoubtedly have an effect on his tenure as Thor. However, the Marvel fanbase believes his days are definitely numbered.
A recent post on r/MarvelStudios brought fans’ concerns to the forefront, fearing the death of one of their favorite Avengers. Fans will always want to keep their favorite characters alive, that’s nothing new. However, some are making excellent points that foreshadow the last appearance of Marvel’s god of thunder.
u/huntty16 writes,
I think with Chris Hemsworth medical retirement I guess. I don’t currently see him coming back anytime soon for Thor so I see him kind being written off in another adventure until he hopefully feels more comfortable acting again. Same as Jeremy Renner.
and u/hendricha comments how Marvel can keep Thor without using Hemsworth,
I mean Thor being an alien we could just go with recasting him without completely being awkward. Hemsworth has started to look a bit older now, then how he looked is 2010. Lets say after the next Avengers movies the next time they want to use Thor for either his own movie or as a recurring character for something have him do a Doctor Who style regeneration to someone younger… In goes Hemsworth after he did a last hurrah and defeated something, outcomes a younger actor.
All that being said, some fans are still hopeful that Hemsworth isn’t finished with the character. u/GrryScrry makes an interesting observation and adds,
“Depending on Chris , who is probably going to be around as long as they hire directors who respect the character, Thor will absolutely be the last man standing out of any MCU character we have already seen. Old Man Thor lives long after the universe starts dying and earth has turned to dust…”
And u/Puzzlehead_Coyote makes a point when they add,
“I do think it would be a lazy bit of drama to just kill him off, they do have a few in built ways to have him be unavailable for future events, he’s current off world being a father, so that’s a good avenue to have him retire, or they can have a new Asgard with no bifrost on the other side of the universe would be a good excuse why he doesn’t show up (or just do what other movies do and just vaguely gesture as to why other superheroes don’t show up in solo outing)”
Fans can go back and forth for days, but there truthfully won’t be a solid answer for a long while. With the recent cancellations and controversy surrounding the strikes in Hollywood, all of our favorite heroes might be in limbo for the foreseeable future.
Do you think Marvel will kill Thor off? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!