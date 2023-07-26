Disney Reportedly Killing Off Thor in Shocking Move

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of Disney’s most successful film franchises and the Avengers are the foundation on which that legacy has been built. Iron Man, Captain America, and all the rest have proven time and time again to be Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and fans adore them. Alas, nothing lasts forever.

After the events of the Infinity Saga, Marvel fans lost not one but three of the core members of the Avengers. Black Widow was sacrificed for the Soul Stone, Iron Man died saving the universe from Thanos, and Captain America got to live out the life he left behind. However, the question on the minds of many superhero buffs might be “Who’s next?”

The Death of Thor, Uncertain but Inevitable

Everyone’s favorite golden boy from Asgard, Thor, is easily one of the most recognizable fixtures in all of Marvel. He’s duked it out with Loki, Dark Elves, and more, and is easily one of the universe’s most iconic immortals. However, while Thor might not go down without a fight, his actor is still just a man with great hair and a cool costume.

Chris Hemsworth recently stated that he would be taking a break from acting due to health concerns, and that will undoubtedly have an effect on his tenure as Thor. However, the Marvel fanbase believes his days are definitely numbered.

A recent post on r/MarvelStudios brought fans’ concerns to the forefront, fearing the death of one of their favorite Avengers. Fans will always want to keep their favorite characters alive, that’s nothing new. However, some are making excellent points that foreshadow the last appearance of Marvel’s god of thunder.

u/huntty16 writes,