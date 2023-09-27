Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Build Their Own Disneyland

In celebration of their upcoming child, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker built their own version of Disneyland in their home.

Before Walt Disney World Resort, Disney California Adventure, and Tokyo DisneySea, there was Disneyland. The first park that Walt Disney Built, Disneyland Resort has become the gold standard for theme parks worldwide, featuring such classic attractions as Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Space Mountain.

It’s easy to say that just about everyone loves Disneyland. But one group of people who really love Disney is the Kardashians. Arguably the most famous family in the United States, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have created an entertainment empire. And Disneyland is one of the reality TV stars’ favorite places to spend money made by that empire.

With such a love for the Happiest Place on Earth, it only makes sense that Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband, Travis Barker, attempt to re-create that magic for their baby shower.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Re-Create Disneyland for Their Baby

Related: Beloved Little Mermaid Actor Announces Pregnancy

When it came down to a theme for their baby shower, it only made sense that Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker themed the milestone around one of their favorite places: Disneyland. And if the clips from Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok account are anything to believe, they more than pulled it off.

The Kardashians decorated their home with retro Disney banners everywhere spelling out “Baby Barker” as well as balloons, including the Tomorrowland balloons where Mickey Mouse’s head appears to be in a space helmet. And if that wasn’t enough Disney for you, guests were greeted by a barbershop quartet dressed as the Dapper Dans singing a tune as they entered.

Related: Kardashians Infuriate Disney Guests, Cut Lines To Take Rides for Themselves

The Kardashians themselves were also decked out for the occasion, sporting Disney ears labeled with their names at the event. Inside, guests could place a wish on Snow White’s apple tree and partake in multiple Disney-inspired food and drink options.

In fact, the food options were the part of the event that really stood out. Not only were there Mickey-shaped pretzels, but there was also popcorn, a Magic Kingdom-themed breadboard, and green juice in Alice in Wonderland (1951) “Drink Me” bottles. And that’s not even getting into the sweets!

Related: ‘Pirates’ Star Johnny Depp Officially Replaced, Kardashians Taking Over

A cart in the backyard was filled with delectable Disney confectionaries, including caramel apples shaped like Mickey Mouse, Mickey cake pops, numerous miniature cakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and much, much more. The centerpiece was a cake shaped like Steamboat Willie steering a baby bottle down the river.

In the end, the baby shower was a sight to behold. Whoever planned and put it together truly outdid themselves in making the backyard feel like you were walking down Main Street, U.S.A.

Related: Disneyland Officially Breaking Walt Disney’s Most Sacred Rule

Congratulations to Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker! Baby Barker is definitely one lucky boy.

What would you want at your Disney baby shower? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!