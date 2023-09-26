‘Pirates’ Star Johnny Depp Officially Replaced, Kardashians Taking Over

In a bold move, we’ve got major news about Johnny Depp and his replacement, and interestingly enough, it seems The Kardashians are taking over.

Depp’s breakthrough came in the 1980s when he starred in the television series 21 Jump Street (1987-1991). His role as Officer Tom Hanson made him a heartthrob and gained him widespread recognition. However, Johnny Depp’s true artistic range became evident in the 1990s when he collaborated with director Tim Burton in Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Ed Wood (1994). These films showcased his ability to portray eccentric and complex characters, setting the stage for a career defined by unconventional roles.

Throughout his career, Johnny Depp has consistently chosen roles that challenge societal norms and push the boundaries of conventional storytelling. Films like Finding Neverland (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), and Alice in Wonderland (2010) demonstrate his commitment to unique and memorable characters.

In 2003, Depp took on one of his most iconic roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). His portrayal of the charmingly eccentric pirate became a cultural phenomenon and earned him an Academy Award nomination. Depp continued to reprise the role in several sequels, cementing his status as a box-office draw. A total of four films later, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become one of the most recognizable Disney series of all time, boasting more than $4.5 billion at the box office.

Following its success, Disney announced that it would be making a Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but controversies, including Depp’s relationship with the company and accusations brought forward by ex-wife Amber Heard, saw Depp axed from the franchise. Though many fans have fought back against the idea that Disney would make a Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp at the helm, that hasn’t stopped other movie studios from moving forward without the actor.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise replaced Depp with Mads Mikkelsen, and Warner Bros. has also chosen to reboot Willy Wonka with Timothee Chalamet at the helm. The new film, titled Wonka (2023), will be released on December 15, 2023, and serves as a prequel to Depp’s 2005 film.

Of course, the latest news surrounding Chalamet may indicate that he is being overtaken by the Kardashians.

The Kardashian family, a household name in the world of entertainment and reality television, has made an indelible mark on pop culture. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007-2021) served as the launchpad for their fame, featuring notable figures like Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian. Among them, Kylie Jenner, the youngest sibling, has particularly stood out. Rising to prominence with her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, she became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, showcasing the family’s remarkable ability to turn their reality show stardom into lucrative business ventures.

According to the latest reports, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been together for more than six months now, and the two are now taking their relationship public.

“He makes Kylie happy,” a source told People. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids. He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

Chalamet has been compared to Johnny Depp in many respects in terms of his acting, especially at this point in his career, and it will be interesting to see how he portrays a character that was brought to life by Johnny Depp himself. As his career continues, it will also be interesting to see how his tie-in with the Kardashians might affect his career.

Because Chalamet is playing a younger version of Depp in Wonka, many fans have wondered if he might be considered for a role as young Captain Jack Sparrow in a future installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. For now, Disney has not released any details on what might be in store for the next movie in the franchise, but this certainly seems like it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

What do you think of Johnny Depp’s replacement and his involvement with the Kardashians? Let Inside the Magic know below!