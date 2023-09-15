Disney Closes an Iconic Attraction, No Re-Opening Date Mentioned

In a sudden move that can hinder any holiday, Disney closes an iconic attraction, saying it’s “temporary” but offering no date or projection for reopening.

Disney Park Closes Popular Area Indefinitely

The Walt Disney Company has a notorious reputation for influencing change. When it comes to the Disneyland Resort and theme park icon, there is seemingly no end to the shutdowns, refurbishments, and closures.

Fun Fact: Disney spends around $10.68 billion on upkeep every year, making the DeSantis $3 million pale in comparison.

Splash Mountain ran its final go. Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and classics like Indiana Jones and Tianas Bayou Adventure are all examples of rides and attractions undergoing Walt Disney World Resort changes.

List of Walt Disney World Resort Closures Across the World

Most recently, the Disney company has shut down or made changes to quite a few things. These include tweaks from the proverbial New Orleans all the way to California Adventure. Among the most noteworthy (and contentious) are:

Fun Fact: The Walt Disney Company has been making changes throughout time, including removing the Snow White’s Adventures dark ride for being too scary.

This shows that while the Splash Mountain Ride might get the most attention, it’s far from the only ride to miss out on. Disney has locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

It sees millions of people annually, and that world celebration comes with wear and tear. That doesn’t make visiting a whole attraction closed any less sad for members of the Adventurers Club or Disney enthusiasts.

Fun Fact: Flight to the Moon grew boring when sci-fi and science lined up. It soon turned into Mission to Mars, which later got shut down and swapped out again.

Disney Closes An Iconic Attraction, No Opening Date Clear

Recent news from the Disney official site shows the closure of an iconic attraction in a fan-favorite spot. CenTOONial Park is “temporarily unavailable.” This most recent attraction going down for ‘refurbishment’ presents another hiccup in the Disneyland Park experience.

CenTOONial Park at Disneyland Resort in California

The area (when it opens) is a ToonTown-inspired zone that harkens to the classics in the environment. Now, it’s undergoing an indefinite refurbishment, which should include more green spaces and interactive options for exploration.

Fun Fact: CenTOONial Park is an area of interactive play meant for younger audiences to crawl around and explore.

It’s famous for its accessibility to those of all ages, standing out as one of the more family-friendly zones in the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. From the classic characters to adding familiarity to the area for children, the Disneyland Resort promises to keep these features while adding value (despite disappointing fans).

Another closed area in the same park is Tarzan’s Treehouse™. Both are undergoing refurbishment, though that can mean anything from a total overhaul to a quick repair. There is no listed date for reopening either of these Disneyland Park attractions.

