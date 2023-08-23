Disneyland Closure Extended Due To Unprecedented Weather

A Disneyland closure has been extended unexpectedly due to inclement weather from the unprecedented Tropical Storm Hilary.

The entire Disneyland Resort was forced to close early over the weekend due to Hurricane Hilary. While nothing at the resort was damaged, all features of the parks were shut off from Guests, something that does not happen often at all. Hurricane Hilary also caused other parks and resorts in the area to close, such as SeaWorld, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Disney California Adventure is home to some of Disneyland’s most popular and most thrilling attractions, such as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus and The Incredicoaster. However, one of the coolest parts about this theme park is Cars Land, an entire area dedicated to Disney Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Lightning McQueen, Mater, Doc, Sally, Luigi, and Guido are all present here, allowing Guests to fully immerse themselves in Radiator Springs. The highlight of this land is, of course, Radiator Springs Racers, a thrilling ride that pits Guests against each either in a fantastically-fun race. The ride is very similar to Test Track at EPCOT in Walt Disney World, with Guests hopping into realistic car-themed ride vehicles with real wheels and tires.

This ride closed on August 18 for routine maintenance and general refurbishments. Unfortunately, this closure has been extended, but just by one day. The reason for this extension is due to inclement weather, presumably what’s left behind by Tropical Storm Hilary:

Radiator Springs Racers refurbishment has been extended by a day due to weather. The ride is now set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 28. https://t.co/qorlol4GBe pic.twitter.com/YYGdwrZIkK — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 23, 2023

Hurricane Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit California in over 80 years.

