Disney Merchandise Resellers Will Be Out of Control on August 18

If history is anything to go by, Disney merchandise resellers will be out of control in just a few weeks’ time.

Disney has perhaps some of the most sought-after memorabilia in the world. Now in its 100th year, the House of Mouse has been producing products for close to a century. From merchandise related to movies to Disney Parks collectibles to limited edition items spanning everything in between, fans of Disney often empty their pockets for the latest stuff.

In the theme parks space, this has never been more clear. With exclusive merchandise like pins, buttons, Minnie Mouse ears, and clothing released along with in-Park events, there is always demand for Disney collectibles. Just last year, a popcorn bucket shaped like EPCOT mascot, Figment, caused multi-hour lines, with one Guest queuing six hours for a complete stranger at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Prior to the Figment debacle, Guests got into altercations during Disney World’s 50th anniversary when trying to purchase the illusive anniversary Starbucks tumbler from the Main Street, U.S.A. Emporium. The massive crowds were shut down after Magic Kingdom implemented a queue system to enter the Disney merchandise hub, and later in Disney Springs, security could be seen assisting Cast Members with restocking shelves at the Disney store, World of Disney.

And it’s not just Disney World or Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) that suffers from resellers. Earlier this year, hordes of LinaBell (Duffy and Friends) soft toys were bought up by resellers at Shanghai Disney Resort, with photographs capturing the massive amount of piled-up merch.

Reselling has often been a point of contention for Disney Park fans, with many asking for better control over amounts that can be purchased at one time. But August 18 looks set to be a big day for Disney, and if history is anything to go by, resellers are about to be out of control.

Back in late 2022, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Ravensburger revealed the first Disney Lorcana products to buy. Disney Lorcana, an upcoming trading card game (TCG), is similar to games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon but themed completely to Disney characters and lore. “Wield magic inks and the power of Lorcana to assemble your team of Disney characters,” the official Disney Lorcana website reads. “Some characters will be familiar friends. Others will be fantastically reimagined.”

The limited edition set of six cards at D23 drew legions of fans to the Ravensburger booth, and while costing $49.99 plus tax at the point of sale, resellers took to places like eBay to sell for up to $3,000 — the sets are now between $20,000-$35,000 for the D23 exclusive plus free Mickey Mouse promo card. In fact, this writer saw people in the queue making eBay listings with $2,000+ price tags before even having purchased the six-card set.

So, when Disney Lorcana hits local game stores and the Disney Parks on August 18, it will most likely be a merchandise “blood bath” of sorts. The official release for the game is September 1, when it will debut at larger retailers and on shopDisney.

Disney Lorcana’s first wave is aptly titled “The First Chapter,” where budding Illumineers will create glimmers of famous Disney characters in the magical realm of Lorcana. Initial products include three starter decks featuring characters like Elsa, Simba, and Moana, portfolios, card sleeves, and mats all themed to this brand-new Disney world.

Are you hoping to take part in Disney Lorcana? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!