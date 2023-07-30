Resellers Decimate Disney Merchandise, Guests Angered at Excessive Purchasing

If you want a $32 Haunted Mansion sipper from Disneyland Resort, you might be out of luck. Unless, of course, you want to pay triple from Disney resellers.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are celebrating The Haunted Mansion (2023) premiere with limited-time experiences, unique snacks, and even an all-new animatronic on the Magic Kingdom version of the ride. As part of the celebration, Disneyland Park released an exclusive Hatbox Ghost beverage sipper at snack carts in New Orleans Square last week.

Unfortunately, some Disney Adults and vacationing families will walk away empty-handed after waiting in lengthy lines for the Haunted Mansion-themed sipper. Disney resellers rope-dropped Disneyland Park to purchase as many Hatbox Ghost cups as possible.

TikToker @shavonlopez5 shared this video of one Guest hoarding at least six cups and another holding bags full:

@a_token_of_magic shared his experience as well, claiming to have witnessed some Disney resellers carry more than two hundred sippers out of the Theme Park in boxes:

“All they’re doing is taking advantage of everyone’s Disney,” the Guest said. “And as it is already, most people are tight, you know, on funds.”

A quick search of resale sites confirms their allegations. The most expensive cup, at $120, appeared on Poshmark on Saturday.

Over on eBay, another seller charges $70 for one of two remaining Hatbox Ghost sippers.

One seller has already sold 33 sippers at $67.99 a piece as of Saturday evening.

If you’re hoping for a Hatbox Ghost of you’re own, don’t panic purchase! More are expected to materialize at Disneyland Park in the coming days.

