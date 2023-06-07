Disney Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Plagiarizing New Game

Disney is set to potentially face a day in court, as it is now being sued by one of the biggest card companies in the world. The company released its brand of a card battle game called Disney Lorcana, showcasing players collecting champions from the universe and battling them. However, the idea might have come from a different source.

The card game showcases a bevy of Disney heroes that can be chosen from and used in a card battle game. The TCG (tabletop card game) genre has exploded through the years, starting with the ever-popular Magic: The Gathering. From there, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and many others would come.

Even Marvel has joined the fray, as Marvel Snap has become one of the most popular and fastest-growing TCGs in recent memory. Disney naturally wanted in on the expansive community and fandom of TCGs, as its set to release Disney Lorcana in September 2023.

Disney Lorcana was announced at D23 in 2022, and it was revealed that a soft launch would occur for the card game on August 18 before hitting stores everywhere on September 1. However, the release date for the game could be delayed now that the company is being sued for stealing the idea.

Upper Deck is arguably one of the biggest card companies in the world, covering most sports, but it was founded in 1988. They are the company now going after Disney for allegedly stealing this idea.

Upper Deck Accuses Disney of Plagiarism

Upper Deck is going after Disney Lorcana, as it has now stated in a lawsuit that the idea for the TCG was of the company’s design. The lawsuit claims former designer Ryan Miller took the idea from a game he had been working on with Upper Deck called Rush of Ikorr.

Miller had left Upper Deck to work for Ravensburger, the company responsible for producing Disney Lorcana. Upper Deck now claims the idea for their TCG was repackaged and marketed as Lorcana.

Upper Deck President Jason Masherah said, “We invested significant time and resources to develop a new and novel trading card game. Our current leadership values the importance of protecting intellectual property of both Upper Deck and its licensors.”

So far, the company has not commented on this lawsuit, but we imagine there will be a big battle concerning this new game. Should Upper Deck’s complaint head to trial, Disney Lorcana could be delayed until the lawsuit is settled.

