Characters SCREAMED at Disney World Management for “Putting Them in Danger”

When you think of character encounters at Disney Parks, they’re usually pretty wholesome. However, one former Cast Member has shared their tale of an incident that left two face characters screaming at Magic Kingdom management.

Whether you’re in Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, or EPCOT, you can always find a character meet and greet on your Disney vacation. While every Park is home to a wide array of characters, Magic Kingdom typically boasts the most characters from ‘classic’ Disney films, such as Cinderella (1950), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), and Peter Pan (1953).

For those who don’t want to wait in line to meet their favorite character, the Park also hosts the Festival of Fantasy parade on a daily basis. This gives Guests the chance to spot their favorites from afar, with characters from the likes of Tangled (2010), Frozen (2013), and Moana (2016) proving particularly popular.

One former Cast Member recently shared a not-so-magical story from behind the scenes of Festival of Fantasy. In a Reddit thread focusing on the scariest situations ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort, this ex-Disney employee described a situation where two face characters – Peter Pan and Wendy – screamed at a Magic Kingdom entertainment manager for putting them in danger.

In the first week of Festival of Fantasy’s run at Magic Kingdom in 2014, user ThursdayAddams4 explained that the “weather report had looked bad” beyond the typical mid-day Central Florida storm. However, as it was only the parade’s “first or second day,” the Park was packed with local news stations and Disney Park bloggers – meaning the entertainment manager allegedly waved off any suggestions that they cancel the show.

“My coordinator tried to tell the entertainment manager that running the parade would be a bad idea,” they wrote, “but he just waved him off and said it would be fine. (Narrator: ‘It was in fact not fine…’). He said it was important to perform for the press and to run business as usual.”

Working in PAC (the Cast Member term for parade control), the former Cast Member was assigned to the bottom of Cinderella Castle, where the Tomorrowland side of the Park connects to Main Street. “We got about 1/2 the parade to the castle when the rain started,” they said. “Hard. Then lightning. Then wind. The sky turned black.”

All hell subsequently broke loose. “Guests were running into the street to get out of the rain, directly in front of floats which were now driving faster [than] usual to also get clear of the rain,” they said. “Myself and several other CMs started redirecting as best we could and practically tossed some people out of the way of the vehicles, including kids.”

While the Cast Members working in street entertainment for the Magic Kingdom parade were able to use the side exits, the performers staged on the floats were “stuck.”

“At some point, I looked up and saw that Mickey and Minnie’s air balloon float was missing and not right behind the long whale float,” they said. “That was the day we learned that it was the only FOF vehicle without the power to go more [than] 5 mph. It was still just getting clear of the liberty bridge when the one in front was already passing the train station. Frankly it was struggling to run with all the people in the street. We finally formed a line with entertainment coordinators and led it the rest of the way down the route.”

Once backstage, the former Cast Member witnessed some (understandably) very scared Disney characters angry at Magic Kingdom management. “My first sight was Peter Pan and Wendy SCREAMING at the entertainment managers for putting them in danger like that,” they said. “Thousands of dollars in costumes were ruined and had to be rebuilt.”

While it’s fortunate that nobody was hurt – and hopefully, this was a lesson learned – this is still a pretty scary experience for the Cast Members involved.

