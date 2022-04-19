Cast Members Attempt to End Parade as Minnie Looses Her Eye Mid-Route

The Disney Parks are filled with magical experiences including character meet and greets and Disney parades. However, sometimes things do not go according to plan and mishaps happen.

Not long ago, we reported on Mickey Mouse losing an eye during a parade at Magic Kingdom. Unfortunately, a similar situation happened more recently — this time to Minnie Mouse.

WARNING: The video below may ruin the Disney magic for some.

Just a few days ago, during the new 50th anniversary cavalcade at Disney World, Minnie Mouse was seen holding her hand over her left eye, indicating she had lost it earlier in the route.

In the video, you can also see Disney Cast Members attempting to rush the parade to move quicker in order to get Minnie off stage and into a safe place.

The video was shared to TikTok, which you can see below:

As we mentioned earlier, sometimes things do not go according to plan, and malfunctions and mistakes can happen, even at the Disney Parks.

If you are planning a visit to Magic Kingdom during the 50th anniversary, make sure to keep an eye out for the new Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, and Dale will all be in their EARidescent outfits, waving to Guests from the floats!

The new “Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade” includes the Disney World 50th anthem, titled “The Magic Is Calling”, which is also being used during the Beacons of Magic, in performances by the Dapper Dans, and more.

Known as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” Disney World began its anniversary festivities on October 1, 2021 to commemorate exactly 50 years since Magic Kingdom first opened its gates in 1971.

Disney Parks Blog shared some exciting details regarding the 50th anniversary at Walt Disney World, writing:

Beginning Oct. 1, Walt Disney World Resort will throw “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” in honor of our 50th anniversary, bringing new experiences to our four theme parks and beyond. This milestone is such a big deal, we’ve even coined a new word – “EARidescence” – to describe what you’ll see when you visit. Our Disney teams are creating all sorts of new decorations that will shimmer and sparkle all day and into the night. As part of the celebration, Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park will add to its royal makeover from last year. As you can see in this new artist rendering, the castle will feature golden bunting and a 50th anniversary crest as part of its festive new look. The castle will add even more magic at night, joined by icons at each of the other three theme parks as they transform into Beacons of Magic.

