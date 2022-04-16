Mickey Mouse Was Stuck With One Eyeball During Packed Performance

Imagine going to Walt Disney World Resort and seeing Mickey Mouse lose an eyeball? Well, that is exactly what happened to a handful of Guests after a costume malfunction occurred.

In the past, we have actually seen this happen on the Diseny Cruise Line. On the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, Mickey’s Sail-A-Wave Party!… A Bon Voyage Celebration occurs to begin the DCL cruise party atmosphere. The Sailing Away Deck Party waves Guests off on their Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy cruise itinerary. The Disney Wish will also get the full Disney magic too with areas themed to Marvel and Frozen, like Avengers: Quantum Encounter featuring a slew of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a Deck Party on a Disney Cruise Line ship, Mickey’s eye actually popped out! Now a video has surfaced during what looks to have been during the Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party. The show is no longer occurring at Magic Kingdom, however, the video is still just as interesting to watch. Bello Kevy: The Disney YouTuber (@BelloKevy) posted it on Twitter. As we can see Mickey Mouse does a great job shielding his eye during the malfunction and keeps the energy up. We can see Cast Members notice something is wrong and go to attend Mickey to try an assist.

Of course, having a costume malfunction during a show is not preferred, however, these things do happen and Cast Members are trained to ensure that both Cast Members and Guests remain safe, as well as the magic of the Parks!

Oh no!! Mickey’s eye fell out!!!

Oh no!! Mickey's eye fell out!!! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/49sDHs5Mcr — Bello Kevy: The Disney YouTuber ➐ (@BelloKevy) April 14, 2022

You can watch the full show, malfunction free, below!

Recently, we shared a costume malfunction that Elsa once experienced. We can see Elsa performing “Let It Go” in Frozen – Live at the Hyperion in the video, which you can see here. There’s a wardrobe change during this scene that must be performed during a split second when lights are turned off on the stage, but contrary to the lyrics, Elsa’s dress wouldn’t let her go during that performance. It is worth noting that this video was recorded and uploaded before Park closures due to Covid-19 and that Frozen – Live at the Hyperion is currently suspended with no official return date.

Have you ever witnessed a costume malfunction at Disney World?

