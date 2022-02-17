Disney Guests Now Able to Upcharge Cruise to Include Exclusive ‘Frozen’ Picnic

One of the biggest Disney films to come from Disney’s animation team has been Frozen. After Frozen was released in 2013, the fandom was instantly brought to life. From parents to kids to everyone in between, the love for Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven became unmatched. Walt Disney Studios had more stories to tell, so they released Frozen 2 in 2019, again, breaking box office records.

Although talks of having a live-action Frozen seems to only be speculative at this point, Disney Guests are able to meet Anna and Elsa when they visit the Parks! At the moment, Anna and Elsa meet in Norway at EPCOT, but Guests can only spend a few moments with the Queen and her magical sister. But, coming to the Disney Wish on Disney Cruise Line will soon be a picnic opportunity with the whole gang.

Reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the news of the new up-charged experience on Twitter.

"Olaf's Royal Picnic" – an upcharge dining offering – was also announced today. pic.twitter.com/PxnkWByGSS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 17, 2022

For the first time ever, guests can join their favorite Frozen friends for a summertime picnic in Arendelle during a premium entertainment experience specially designed for families with children ages 3 to 12. At Olaf’s Royal Picnic, guests will interact with Olaf, Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff like never before and delight in live musical performances of beloved songs like Let It Go, Fixer Upper, and In Summer. Under the expert direction of Baroness Dagmar Birgir — a lively lady-in-waiting to Queen Anna — castle staff will serve up delicious summer treats and picnic fare for the whole family to enjoy. The hall will be decked out in summer splendor just for the occasion, with a canopy of colorful flowers among the festive decor. Children will receive an assortment of gifts and keepsakes, including a reversible troll plush, themed picnic blanket and custom Nordic-style mandolin, which they’ll need for a special “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People” strum-and-sing-along with Kristoff. What’s more, from royal proclamations to unexpected visitors, the show will be jam-packed with surprises worth melting for. Guests who have booked a Disney Wish cruise may reserve Olaf’s Royal Picnic before their sailing for an additional fee.

Aside from this, it seems Guests will also enjoy an Inside Out sweet shop like Disneyland, and a Luna entertainment hub.

The ship will be flooded with activities and areas to explore, just as amazing as the suite itself! Captain Minnie and Mickey Mouse will greet you. On top of that, Guests can team up with Moana to navigate their canoes beyond the reef, helping Tiana cook up the perfect pot of her father’s favorite gumbo, summoning Tinker Bell to give the Disney Wish an extra dash of pixie dust, and diving into the East Australian Current (EAC) with Nemo and friends, as well as Marvel fun! Check out more of the offerings below! The ship’s maiden voyage has been delayed from June to July.

We also recently learned that Disney Wish will debut two new shows — Disney Seas the Adventure, featuring Captain Minnie, and Disney The Little Mermaid. There will also be a luxury Wish Tower Suite! The room will have Moana accents to it as well as two master bedrooms, a kids bedroom with built-in bunk beds, and a library that can be transformed into another bedroom if needed, as does the Cinderella Castle Suite, as well as access to

