A multi-million-dollar theme park has been entirely abandoned by the company, drastically shifting the focus of its future investments.

However, thousands of families were disappointed after hearing that a multi-million-dollar theme park has been entirely scrapped by the company, which has announced a shift in its focus on its future investments.

A year after the announcement of a new LEGOLAND Resort in Belgium, near Charleroi Airport, Merlin Entertainments — LEGOLAND’s parent company — recently backed out of the €400M project set to open in 2027 across 70 hectares — surpassing LEGOLAND Windsor Resort’s 61 hectares — despite significant advancements in the project’s development.

Willy Borus, the region of Wallonia’s economy minister, stated, “The group took this decision following a complete evaluation of its global activities. Its diagnosis resulted in a change in strategy to focus on consolidating existing – and under construction – infrastructure rather than expanding its operations.”

LEGOLAND’s parent company said: “Merlin Entertainments has strategically decided to shift the focus to investments in our current LEGOLAND Resorts, including the three parks planned to open in China in 2025.”

The halt of the multi-million investment is a drastic move. However, considering the multiple obstacles and delays the company had to deal with in the development and opening of LEGOLAND Korea Resort, which was struggling to maintain its operations last year, the decision to invest in existing theme parks seems much more viable.

