A multi-million-dollar theme park has been entirely abandoned by the company, drastically shifting the focus of its future investments.

Theme parks across the globe are some of the most popular destinations, welcoming millions of families worldwide eager to make long-lasting memories and enjoy a day packed with fun and thrills. Whether visiting Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, Six Flags, Knott’s Berry Farm, or any other, a trip to your favorite theme park will always be a great idea.

However, thousands of families were disappointed after hearing that a multi-million-dollar theme park has been entirely scrapped by the company, which has announced a shift in its focus on its future investments.

A year after the announcement of a new LEGOLAND Resort in Belgium, near Charleroi Airport, Merlin Entertainments — LEGOLAND’s parent company — recently backed out of the €400M project set to open in 2027 across 70 hectares — surpassing LEGOLAND Windsor Resort’s 61 hectares — despite significant advancements in the project’s development.

Willy Borus, the region of Wallonia’s economy minister, stated, “The group took this decision following a complete evaluation of its global activities. Its diagnosis resulted in a change in strategy to focus on consolidating existing – and under construction – infrastructure rather than expanding its operations.”

LEGOLAND’s parent company said: “Merlin Entertainments has strategically decided to shift the focus to investments in our current LEGOLAND Resorts, including the three parks planned to open in China in 2025.”

The halt of the multi-million investment is a drastic move. However, considering the multiple obstacles and delays the company had to deal with in the development and opening of LEGOLAND Korea Resort, which was struggling to maintain its operations last year, the decision to invest in existing theme parks seems much more viable.

LEGOLAND has three locations in America, LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and LEGOLAND New York Resort, as well as over a dozen LEGOLAND Discovery Center locations, the company’s indoor theme park, across the country, which are packed with rides, attractions, interactive activities, exhibitions, live entertainment, and fun for the whole family!

