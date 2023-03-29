Animal Kingdom Area Deserves Expansion, Not Extinction

Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom has been the center of some heated discussion for a while now. Back in 2022, Disney announced that parts of DinoLand, U.S.A. would be closing permanently.

The area was home to several dinosaur-themed carnival rides, a bone dig site, games, and a handful of quick service locations. While no official announcement was made as to what would replace the area, rumors cover everything from a Moana area to copying Shanghai’s Zootopia addition. While the dark ride Dinosaur is still there as well as the dig site and the heart of the prehistoric-themed land, it’s clear that Disney doesn’t see a future for the area. One fan, however, argues that not only should Animal Kingdom keep the area, but they should work on expanding it as well.

Not only should they keep Dinoland, U.S.A., they should expand it. — Scheuersicle (@Scheuersicle) March 20, 2023

The concept of Animal Kingdom was a focus on and appreciation of animals, nature, and the environment, including the prehistoric dinosaurs and the imaginary, like dragons. While the Park has seen mixed support for its Pandora area, the section of the Park built around the Avatar franchise, it’s become the focus of the Park since opening in 2017. While many argue that it doesn’t belong in the Parks, let alone require an entire area, it does fall into the category of appreciating nature, even a fictional one. Unfortunately, it’s left DinoLand to be ignored by Disney executives, even though it featured an entertaining and educational aspect to its theming.

One suggestion mentioned adding Ice Age to the area, since Disney owns the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios that produced the animated franchise. It would fit within the area’s existing concept, and would work well as an extension of the area to add to the prehistoric offerings and design. Now that the area has lost several minor attractions, it will need to add more experiences for Guests, especially to help disperse crowds throughout Animal Kingdom.

It remains to be seen what exactly will become of DinoLand, U.S.A., but at least for now there are no official decisions to retheme it completely.

What do you think of DinoLand, should it be removed or expanded? Share your opinions in the comments below!