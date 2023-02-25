All Disney Luxury Resort Guests Sent Warning, Effective Immediately

There’s nothing more magical than staying on-property at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel during your trip to the Disney Parks.

Disney World Guests have three different tiers of hotels to choose from when booking their vacation. These range from Value, Moderate, and Deluxe.

Currently, there are more than 25 Disney World Resorts to choose from, which range from budget-conscious to luxurious, and there are also many “partner” hotels that provide shuttle services to and from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and more, as well.

If you’re staying at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you need to be aware of a warning that Disney just posted that is in effect through late spring.

The warning can be read below:

“As we prepare for the proposed expansion at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you will see and hear construction at certain times of day,” Disney World shared. “To minimize disruptions during your stay, activities that may create noise will not start earlier than 9:00 a.m.. From February 13, 2023 through late spring 2023, the walkway between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Magic Kingdom Park will be closed for refurbishment. During this time, monorail transportation and boat service will still be available for your enjoyment.”

In addition, Disney shared that several roads will be operating under traffic restrictions from 10:00 p.m. on February 25 through 10:00 a.m. on February 26 for the Disney Princess Half Marathon.

There’s plenty to celebrate and enjoy at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. From moonlit nights immersed in the outdoor island ambience to the exotic tastes of world-class restaurants, Guests who visit the Disney Resort discover the signature tropical atmosphere that’s made Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort a favorite Disney destination since 1971.

Walt Disney World Resort attraction closure schedule

If you’re planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, here’s a look at the attractions that may not be available for your vacation.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Kali River Rapids is closed and set to reopen in mid-March. Disney currently schedules the water attraction to reopen on Friday, March 18.

EPCOT will close down Harmonious on April 2, 2023 to make way for the returning EPCOT Forever on April 3, 2023.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith recently closed down for refurbishment and isn’t scheduled to reopen until the summer. There have been numerous rumors that a retheme could be coming to the Disney Park attraction. Voyage of the Little Mermaid also remains closed, likely permanently.

Finally, Magic Kingdom Park just reopened Enchanted Tales with Belle. Splash Mountain permanently closed to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (set to open in late 2024) and Disney Enchantment will have its final performance on April 2, 2023 to make way for the returning Happily Ever After on April 3, 2023. TRON Lightcycle / Run is currently in the midst of previews and the Tomorrowland attraction will officially open only by virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase on April 4, 2023.

